Here’s how much prize money did each PUBG Mobile team earn at PMGC 2022
The PUBG Cellular International Championship (PMGC) 2022 concluded on January 8, with Turkish workforce S2G Esports topped champions. The workforce exhibited a excessive degree of aggression from the primary match earlier than gaining a sizeable lead over the opposite groups.
The PMGC 2022, which featured 50 groups, kicked off on November 10 and performed in two levels: the league and the finals. A complete of 48 groups from around the globe competed within the league stage till December 4, with solely 14 groups advancing to the finals.
The prize pool for your complete event was $4 million, which was roughly one-third lower than the earlier 12 months. A $2.5 million money prize was distributed among the many competing groups within the league, whereas $1.5 million was allotted to the finals.
S2G Esports acquired the profitable prize of $420,000 within the finals and $90,000 within the league. In the meantime, DRS Gaming from Nepal earned a complete prize of $292k, together with $92k within the first stage. Alpha7 Esports bagged $217k, which included $120k within the finals.
Prizepool distribution of PMGC 2022
- S2G Esports: $510,000
- DRS Gaming: $290,000
- Alpha 7 Esports: $217,000
- GodLike Stalwart: $200,000
- IHC Esports: $151,000
- Vampire Esports: $150,000
- iNCO Gaming: $130,000
- 4 Indignant Males: $150,000
- Nova Esports: $145,500
- Geek Fam: $150,000
- Wolves Esports: $47,500
- Buriram United Esports: $145,000
- Skilled to Kill Esports: $132,500
- Alter Ego Limax: $40,000
- Hearth Flux Esports: $127,500
- Affect Chemin Esports: $130,000
- HVVP: $76,000
- Titan Gaming: $62,000
- Besiktas Esports: $58,000
- Damwon Gaming: $59,000
- Recreation Lord: $59,000
- Reject: $65,000
- LGD Gaming: $71,000
- AGON i8 Esports: $57,000
- Bacon Time: $67,000
- Bigetron RA: $52,000
- Nigma Galaxy: $47,000
- POWR Esports: $36,000
- Field Gaming: $34,000
- Keyd Stars: $35,000
- Faze Clan: $35,000
- Skylightz Gaming: $33,000
- Geekay Esports: $36,000
- TEM Leisure: $34,000
- 4 Rivals: $31,000
- The Infinity: $24,000
- One Million Esports: $24,000
- Genesis Dogma GIDS: $24,000
- Madbulls: $23,000
- Evos Reborn: $23,000
- D’Xavier: $23,000
- Group Queso: $22,000
- Donuts USG: $22,000
- Group Falcons: $22,000
- 4R8 Esports: $21,000
- Yoodo Alliance: $21,000
- Nongshim RedForce: $21,000
- emTekStormX: $20,000
- Knights: $20,000
- Livid Gaming: $20,000
The Solo Showmatch, held on the opening day of the PMGC Finals, was clinched by Soulles from S2G Esports, who gained $3K in prize cash. 5 particular person titles have been additionally given to the gamers, however none have been awarded money prizes.
The event additionally noticed the downfall of a number of massive groups, similar to Nova Esports, 4 Indignant Males, Bigetron RA, Nigma Galaxy, and HHVP (previously NAVI), together with a number of others. Different groups, in the meantime, displayed extraordinary performances together with S2G, DRS, and Alpha 7.
The subsequent worldwide PUBG Cellular occasion, the PMWI, shall be held in July in Riyadh, adopted by PMGC 2023, scheduled in Turkey in November. These groups will now take part in a number of regional contests to earn seats in these occasions.