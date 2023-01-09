Monday, January 9, 2023
PMGC 2022 featured 50 teams and a prize pool of $4 million (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Here’s how much prize money did each PUBG Mobile team earn at PMGC 2022

Rupali Gupta

The PUBG Cellular International Championship (PMGC) 2022 concluded on January 8, with Turkish workforce S2G Esports topped champions. The workforce exhibited a excessive degree of aggression from the primary match earlier than gaining a sizeable lead over the opposite groups.

The PMGC 2022, which featured 50 groups, kicked off on November 10 and performed in two levels: the league and the finals. A complete of 48 groups from around the globe competed within the league stage till December 4, with solely 14 groups advancing to the finals.

The prize pool for your complete event was $4 million, which was roughly one-third lower than the earlier 12 months. A $2.5 million money prize was distributed among the many competing groups within the league, whereas $1.5 million was allotted to the finals.

S2G Esports acquired the profitable prize of $420,000 within the finals and $90,000 within the league. In the meantime, DRS Gaming from Nepal earned a complete prize of $292k, together with $92k within the first stage. Alpha7 Esports bagged $217k, which included $120k within the finals.

Prizepool distribution of PMGC 2022

  1. S2G Esports: $510,000
  2. DRS Gaming: $290,000
  3. Alpha 7 Esports: $217,000
  4. GodLike Stalwart: $200,000
  5. IHC Esports: $151,000
  6. Vampire Esports: $150,000
  7. iNCO Gaming: $130,000
  8. 4 Indignant Males: $150,000
  9. Nova Esports: $145,500
  10. Geek Fam: $150,000
  11. Wolves Esports: $47,500
  12. Buriram United Esports: $145,000
  13. Skilled to Kill Esports: $132,500
  14. Alter Ego Limax: $40,000
  15. Hearth Flux Esports: $127,500
  16. Affect Chemin Esports: $130,000
  17. HVVP: $76,000
  18. Titan Gaming: $62,000
  19. Besiktas Esports: $58,000
  20. Damwon Gaming: $59,000
  21. Recreation Lord: $59,000
  22. Reject: $65,000
  23. LGD Gaming: $71,000
  24. AGON i8 Esports: $57,000
  25. Bacon Time: $67,000
  26. Bigetron RA: $52,000
  27. Nigma Galaxy: $47,000
  28. POWR Esports: $36,000
  29. Field Gaming: $34,000
  30. Keyd Stars: $35,000
  31. Faze Clan: $35,000
  32. Skylightz Gaming: $33,000
  33. Geekay Esports: $36,000
  34. TEM Leisure: $34,000
  35. 4 Rivals: $31,000
  36. The Infinity: $24,000
  37. One Million Esports: $24,000
  38. Genesis Dogma GIDS: $24,000
  39. Madbulls: $23,000
  40. Evos Reborn: $23,000
  41. D’Xavier: $23,000
  42. Group Queso: $22,000
  43. Donuts USG: $22,000
  44. Group Falcons: $22,000
  45. 4R8 Esports: $21,000
  46. Yoodo Alliance: $21,000
  47. Nongshim RedForce: $21,000
  48. emTekStormX: $20,000
  49. Knights: $20,000
  50. Livid Gaming: $20,000
The Solo Showmatch, held on the opening day of the PMGC Finals, was clinched by Soulles from S2G Esports, who gained $3K in prize cash. 5 particular person titles have been additionally given to the gamers, however none have been awarded money prizes.

The event additionally noticed the downfall of a number of massive groups, similar to Nova Esports, 4 Indignant Males, Bigetron RA, Nigma Galaxy, and HHVP (previously NAVI), together with a number of others. Different groups, in the meantime, displayed extraordinary performances together with S2G, DRS, and Alpha 7.

The subsequent worldwide PUBG Cellular occasion, the PMWI, shall be held in July in Riyadh, adopted by PMGC 2023, scheduled in Turkey in November. These groups will now take part in a number of regional contests to earn seats in these occasions.

Rupali Gupta

