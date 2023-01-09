Here’s how much prize money did each PUBG Mobile team earn at PMGC 2022

The PUBG Cellular International Championship (PMGC) 2022 concluded on January 8, with Turkish workforce S2G Esports topped champions. The workforce exhibited a excessive degree of aggression from the primary match earlier than gaining a sizeable lead over the opposite groups.

The PMGC 2022, which featured 50 groups, kicked off on November 10 and performed in two levels: the league and the finals. A complete of 48 groups from around the globe competed within the league stage till December 4, with solely 14 groups advancing to the finals.

The prize pool for your complete event was $4 million, which was roughly one-third lower than the earlier 12 months. A $2.5 million money prize was distributed among the many competing groups within the league, whereas $1.5 million was allotted to the finals.

S2G Esports acquired the profitable prize of $420,000 within the finals and $90,000 within the league. In the meantime, DRS Gaming from Nepal earned a complete prize of $292k, together with $92k within the first stage. Alpha7 Esports bagged $217k, which included $120k within the finals.

Prizepool distribution of PMGC 2022

S2G Esports: $510,000 DRS Gaming: $290,000 Alpha 7 Esports: $217,000 GodLike Stalwart: $200,000 IHC Esports: $151,000 Vampire Esports: $150,000 iNCO Gaming: $130,000 4 Indignant Males: $150,000 Nova Esports: $145,500 Geek Fam: $150,000 Wolves Esports: $47,500 Buriram United Esports: $145,000 Skilled to Kill Esports: $132,500 Alter Ego Limax: $40,000 Hearth Flux Esports: $127,500 Affect Chemin Esports: $130,000 HVVP: $76,000 Titan Gaming: $62,000 Besiktas Esports: $58,000 Damwon Gaming: $59,000 Recreation Lord: $59,000 Reject: $65,000 LGD Gaming: $71,000 AGON i8 Esports: $57,000 Bacon Time: $67,000 Bigetron RA: $52,000 Nigma Galaxy: $47,000 POWR Esports: $36,000 Field Gaming: $34,000 Keyd Stars: $35,000 Faze Clan: $35,000 Skylightz Gaming: $33,000 Geekay Esports: $36,000 TEM Leisure: $34,000 4 Rivals: $31,000 The Infinity: $24,000 One Million Esports: $24,000 Genesis Dogma GIDS: $24,000 Madbulls: $23,000 Evos Reborn: $23,000 D’Xavier: $23,000 Group Queso: $22,000 Donuts USG: $22,000 Group Falcons: $22,000 4R8 Esports: $21,000 Yoodo Alliance: $21,000 Nongshim RedForce: $21,000 emTekStormX: $20,000 Knights: $20,000 Livid Gaming: $20,000

The Solo Showmatch, held on the opening day of the PMGC Finals, was clinched by Soulles from S2G Esports, who gained $3K in prize cash. 5 particular person titles have been additionally given to the gamers, however none have been awarded money prizes.

The event additionally noticed the downfall of a number of massive groups, similar to Nova Esports, 4 Indignant Males, Bigetron RA, Nigma Galaxy, and HHVP (previously NAVI), together with a number of others. Different groups, in the meantime, displayed extraordinary performances together with S2G, DRS, and Alpha 7.

The subsequent worldwide PUBG Cellular occasion, the PMWI, shall be held in July in Riyadh, adopted by PMGC 2023, scheduled in Turkey in November. These groups will now take part in a number of regional contests to earn seats in these occasions.

