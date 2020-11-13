Here’s how many hours it will take for the game to completely finish

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released on consoles and PCs on November 10, 2020. The new version of the series travels to England to rediscover the numerous Viking raids. A title with a huge map and lots of quests that take a good number of hours to complete. But how much? As in the previous games, you have to play, play, and play.

Start by aligning the ten hours

England, Norway and other distant lands are waiting to be explored in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The latest addition to the Ubisoft saga is complete and has a very large menu. Several regions are accessible at any time or almost, the difficulty of which is linked to a level of performance. You must therefore ascend to have happy days there. To get these desired skill points, you need to complete quests, which are very numerous in this plant.

But how long does it take to finish this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Many specialized websites have it completed lengthways, crossways and crossways. Initial feedback is positive, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a complete game. If you just do the main quest, you will count around 40 hours. However, if you scurry right and left, multiply the side quests and raids, and solve a lot of puzzles, you can finish the game in 60/80 hours.

Obviously it all depends on the player, some finish it faster than others. But like the other parts of the saga, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will delight players with an acute collection. Roman artifacts, runes and other secrets are just waiting to be discovered. But to get 100% to the end, you have to count between 100 and 120 hours. Of course, these estimates vary depending on the player. A player who will fish for 30 hours to enjoy the landscapes will not finish the title at the same time as others.