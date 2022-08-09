Here’s how Kenyan elections work.
Elections in Kenya have been passionately fought, and turnout has been excessive. As much as 80 p.c of voters solid their ballots within the elections in August 2017. This election, too, has galvanized the nation.
When and the place do individuals vote?
Polling stations opened on Tuesday at 6 a.m., with 22.1 million individuals registered to vote, together with Kenyans residing overseas and in jail. Voters solid their ballots at over 46,000 polling stations, largely in faculties and in open grounds like parking tons and public parks, but additionally in neighborhood halls, universities and well being clinics.
Voting closed at 5 p.m., however anybody ready in line at that hour was nonetheless allowed to vote.
What occurs on the polling stations?
To solid a poll, voters needed to present both a nationwide identification card or a legitimate passport. On the polling station, their identities have been checked utilizing a biometric machine. After that, voters have been handed six color-coded paper ballots: for president, governor, senator, member of Parliament, girl’s consultant and member of county meeting.
A complete of 16,100 candidates — 1,962 of them ladies — have been vying for these positions, in keeping with the electoral fee.
Are there outdoors displays?
The election fee has accredited 18,000 native and worldwide observers, who have been representing native and overseas organizations and governments, together with the African Union, the European Union and The Carter Heart.
How are the ballots tabulated?
At every of the 46,000 polling stations, officers have been supposed to make use of an digital pill to ship a digital picture of their presidential outcomes on to the nationwide tallying heart within the capital, Nairobi. These types have been additionally imagined to be obtainable on-line, permitting anybody to independently tabulate the outcomes as they arrive in.
In areas with no cellphone protection, the election fee says it offered satellite tv for pc gear for the transmission of the outcomes.
Individually, the bodily outcomes types have been imagined to be despatched to one in every of 290 constituency tallying facilities, earlier than being forwarded to Nairobi. There, the electoral fee was imagined to confirm the digital outcomes towards the bodily types, earlier than asserting a nationwide outcome.
How quickly will the outcomes be recognized?
Presidential ballots have been the primary to be counted. The electoral fee has one week to declare the outcomes of that vote.
To be declared winner, a candidate should obtain 50 p.c of the vote plus another, and a minimum of 25 p.c of the vote in 24 of the nation’s 47 counties. If no candidate passes this bar, a runoff vote between the highest two candidates should be held inside 30 days.
Any citizen or group can problem the outcomes on the Supreme Courtroom inside seven days. The courtroom should ship its choice inside two weeks. If judges nullify the outcomes, as they did in 2017, a contemporary votemust be held inside 60 days.