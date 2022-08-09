Here’s how Kenyan elections work.

Elections in Kenya have been passionately fought, and turnout has been excessive. As much as 80 p.c of voters solid their ballots within the elections in August 2017. This election, too, has galvanized the nation.

When and the place do individuals vote?

Polling stations opened on Tuesday at 6 a.m., with 22.1 million individuals registered to vote, together with Kenyans residing overseas and in jail. Voters solid their ballots at over 46,000 polling stations, largely in faculties and in open grounds like parking tons and public parks, but additionally in neighborhood halls, universities and well being clinics.

Voting closed at 5 p.m., however anybody ready in line at that hour was nonetheless allowed to vote.

What occurs on the polling stations?