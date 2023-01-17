Here’s Exactly When Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year 2023 Event Goes Live

Nezha Tracer was one of many Lunar New Yr skins Blizzard added to Overwatch 2 final 12 months. Blizzard Entertianment

It’s nearly time for the third seasonal occasion in Overwatch 2’s brief historical past. Following the Halloween and Winter Wonderland occasions, Lunar New Yr is ready to make a return, doubtless with some new skins that you just’ll be capable of purchase from the store.

Lunar New Yr will begin on January 17 at 2PM ET (until there’s a last-minute delay). The occasion will run till February 6. The newest Aggressive Seize the Flag season began on January 10, and the informal model of the sport mode must be accessible within the arcade when Lunar New Yr goes reside.

It’s unclear whether or not Blizzard plans to make any stability adjustments when the Lunar New Yr occasion will get underway. It’s attainable, although, as there are some adjustments for Roadhog which might be anticipated to go reside by the tip of this month.

There shall be a pair days of overlap with the Battle for Olympus occasion, which is able to draw to a detailed on Thursday. Within the meantime, you’ll be capable of take your choose from a a number of in-game occasions over the subsequent two days or so, which is a pleasant change.

For extra information and updates on Overwatch 2 and different video games, comply with my Forbes weblog! You may get a weekly round-up e mail that features every part I publish. You would be doing me a stable, too — it is an effective way to assist me and my work for free of charge. Follow me on Twitter and Mastodon as effectively.