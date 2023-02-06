Here’s Exactly When ‘Overwatch 2’ Season 2 Ends

Ramattra’s debut season of Overwatch 2 is wrapping up. Blizzard Leisure

We’re about to enter Season 3 of Overwatch 2, which implies that the present season is drawing to a detailed. These of you who’re powering by means of the Battle Go to assert the Junker Queen Mythic pores and skin could be questioning how a lot time you will have left to get to stage 80, and I can reply that for you.

Except there’s a last-minute hitch, Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will finish at 2PM ET on Tuesday, February 7. Season 3 ought to start instantly afterward. You possibly can click on this hyperlink to see what time that’s in a number of timezones world wide.

For those who haven’t reached stage 80 to unlock the Mythic pores and skin, it’s possibly value getting in some video games shortly. Blizzard is working a double match XP occasion that’s set to finish someday on Monday.

For those who’re a PC participant and you’ve got computerized downloads switched on, you must now see a message that reads “Pre-release content material downloaded.” It’s best to see it beneath the play button on the Overwatch 2 tab. In any other case, you’ll want to put in the Season 3 patch after the season goes stay. Console gamers can’t pre-load the replace both.

There are a ton of adjustments coming in Season 3, together with the brand new map, the Workshop coming again, new security instruments (together with a streamer mode), adjustments to matchmaking and Aggressive mode and the return of earnable Credit. We’ll be taught all concerning the steadiness adjustments and different updates very, very quickly.

