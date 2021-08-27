Here’s another Porto Book Fair – find out what’s new

This year’s edition will include more than a hundred pavilions and cultural activities. Julio Dinis is honored.

Another edition of the Porto Book Fair begins this Friday, August 27th. The event, which will take place in the Crystal Palace Gardens as usual, will last until September 12th.

At a time when the 150th anniversary of the death of Júlio Dinis, a doctor and writer from the city, is being celebrated, the motto of this year’s book fair is Herborizar. The manufacture of herbaria was a very common activity in the 19th century and served not only as a hobby, but also to record and preserve nature.

“Júlio Dinis set up a herbarium on the island of Madeira when he was spending the last of his three stays there to cure himself of his tuberculosis. It is a piece full of delicacy in which we can specifically feel the gestures and breath of the writer. Even more than the books he left us, it is the most vivid and moving testimony that we have of this man – all of this through the plants, the beings, who have silently accompanied us for the longest time on this journey on earth. The Júlio Dinis Herbarium is at the heart of the Book Fair and is exhibited in the Museum of the Romance Enlargement of the city, ”explains the organization on its website.

This edition of the event will feature 124 pavilions, spread across 78 facilities and containing thousands of books. But this fair does not only live from books. As always, there is an extensive cultural program with 150 guests and 145 activities. Among them we can highlight the usual presentations and autograph sessions.

Musical entertainment will also be one of the highlights of the Book Fair poster. This year the program was curated by Maus Hábitos – Espaço de Intervenção Cultural. Another novelty are literary tours for adults and children, which aim to introduce the city from a different perspective.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, all shows will have a presence that is limited to the appropriate number of seats. The book fair itself will have a maximum capacity of a thousand people, and the use of a mask is mandatory. Safety measures such as social distancing, regular hand disinfection and circulation to the right are also recommended.

The book fair is open Mondays to Wednesdays from 12.30pm to 9pm and Thursdays and Fridays from 12.30pm to 11pm. At the weekend the opening times change to 11 a.m., on Saturday it closes at 11 p.m. and on Sunday at 9 p.m. All information on schedule, times or restrictions is available on the event website.