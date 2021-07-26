Here’s a prequel to Army of the Dead, the hit Netflix movie

This new project from Zack Snyder will accompany a group of thieves at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

It will be a mix of genres.

The new collaboration between Zack Snyder and Netflix will give us a better understanding of the Army of the Dead universe. As in the first movie, an undead invasion will take place here, but this time it won’t be the main focus of the narrative.

The first trailer for “Army of Thieves” was released on Sunday, July 25th, during a panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, USA. Deborah Snyder, one of the producers and von Zacks’ wife, reveals that this new project is “a romantic comedy with assault”.

Army of Thieves follows a series of robberies organized by a team recruited by Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel). The ingenious main thief is one of the most popular characters from “Army of the Dead” – Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer). “Ludwig Dieter, we’ve been watching you and want to recruit you,” says Nathalie’s character in the first teaser of Zack Snyder’s project.

The zombie invasion will just be a distraction to this team’s attacks to get even better as all attention will be focused on the upcoming apocalypse of the earth.

The prequel is produced by Zack and Deborah Snyder, while Shay Hatten is the scriptwriter. The realization of “Army of Thieves” is in the hands of Schweighöfer. In addition to Matthis Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel, the cast consists of Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee and Jonathan Cohen.

Army of Thieves will only be the first step in expanding this chaotic universe created by Zack Snyder as Netflix is ​​already planning to release an animated series depicting the events leading up to the undead invasion called Army of the Dead “Tells: Lost Vegas”.

There is still no release date for any of the projects, but everything indicates that the “Army of Thieves” should be released this year, probably in the fall.