Here’s a new promo for a 58-inch 4K HDR LED TV for less than $ 400

Here’s a new promotion for a 4K HDR LED TV. This time we’re not with the Toshiba brand, but with HiSense. This is the 58A7100F model, which currently costs less than 400 euros.

Hisense 58A7100F: A beautiful 58-inch 4K HDR TV

The Hisense 58A7100F is an LED television with a beautiful diagonal of 58 inches or about 146 cm and a resolution of 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels). In addition, it is compatible with HDR technology for an even finer rendering with better contrast.

In terms of connectivity, this model has:

3 HDMI 2.0 ports 1 composite 1 analog audio 1 optical output 2 USB ports

It also has the Vidaa U home operating system that allows you to install your favorite applications (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube …) as long as you connect it to your internet box. It also has a sports mode so you can watch your soccer matches without missing any details.

The Hisense 58A7100F benefits from a nice discount today as it is displayed at 399 euros while it was 449 euros. And to enjoy great audio quality, you can find a Samsung soundbar here.

