Here’s a miniseries about the Sex Pistols, from the director of “Trainspotting”

Danny Boyle will be in charge of the project. Maisie Williams, star of Game of Thrones, is part of the cast.

The band was a forerunner of the punk movement in Britain.

The American broadcaster FX will be releasing a miniseries about the history of the famous Sex Pistols, a British punk rock band that promotes “Variety”. The six-episode project is directed and produced by Danny Boyle, responsible for Trainspotting or Who Wants to Be a Billionaire. From the memoir of Steve Jones, a member of the group.

“Pistole” will be the title of the production. Toby Wallace will play Steve Jones while Anson Boon will be Johnny Rotten. Louis Partridge will play Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater will play Paul Cook and Fabien Frankel will play Glen Matlock. Dylan Llewellyn, Sydney Chandler, Emma Appleton and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams are also part of the cast.

The recordings should start in March. “This is the moment when British society and culture changed forever,” Danny Boyle said in a statement. “It was the detonation point for British street culture, where ordinary young people had their stage and expressed their anger and style and everyone had to see and hear and everyone feared or followed them. At the center of the Sex Pistols was a charming, uneducated, kleptomaniac young man – a hero of the time – Steve Jones, who in his own words became the 94th best guitarist of all time. That’s how he got there. “There is no release date yet.