Here’s 5 Good Things About Trump’s Presidency

With former President Donald Trump making one other White Home bid in 2024, I’m pressured to consider one thing that, frankly, I’d desire not to consider: the handful of issues Trump did proper.

Right here’s the backstory: I usually surprise if I may have supported Trump, and grow to be a MAGA-ista, again when he made his first marketing campaign official in June 2015, if the true property mogul and I hadn’t gotten off on the mistaken foot.

In spite of everything, it’s onerous to get enthusiastic a few White Home bid when the candidate kicks off his marketing campaign by calling your Mexican immigrant grandfather a rapist and drug trafficker.

My grandfather, Roman, got here to the US as a boy throughout the Mexican Revolution—and he got here legally. I do know this as a result of the Revolution lasted from 1910 to 1920, and—with the vile exception of the Chinese language Exclusion Act of 1882 —migrants to the US didn’t are likely to face concerted authorized obstacles based mostly on nation of origin till after the enactment of the Immigration Act of 1924.

Lots of Trump defenders have tried to persuade me over time that Trump was solely speaking about undocumented immigrants, and that I shouldn’t take offense. However in the case of immigration, race, and tradition, the previous president all the time paints with the broadest—and ugliest—of brushes.

“When can we beat Mexico on the border?” Trump rhetorically requested the gang that gathered at his tower in June 2015 to listen to him declare that he could be a candidate for president the next 12 months.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Protection

“They’re laughing at us, at our stupidity,” he mentioned. “And now they’re beating us economically. They don’t seem to be our buddy, consider me.”

Then got here what would grow to be—and stays—Trump’s trademark: a racist outburst.

“When Mexico sends its individuals, they’re not sending their finest,” Trump mentioned. “They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending those who have a number of issues, and so they’re bringing these issues with us. They’re bringing medicine. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And a few, I assume, are good individuals.”

Story continues

For this Mexican American, these remarks made Trump persona non grata. And the demagogue solely acquired worse from there, as when—in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper in June 2016—Trump insinuated that U.S. District Court docket Decide Gonzalo Curiel, who was born in Indiana to Mexican mother and father, couldn’t pretty adjudicate a class-action lawsuit towards Trump College as a result of he was “Mexican.” That case was settled after Trump was elected president.

And but Trump did surprisingly properly with Latino voters. In 2016, exit polls prompt he acquired about 29 p.c of the Latino vote; in 2020, he improved on that exhibiting by knocking down an estimated 32 p.c.

I’m not in that pro-Trump subset. No approach, Jose. However at the same time as a Latino By no means Trumper, I perceive the maintain the previous president has over lots of my individuals.

They aren’t loopy. For all of the hurt that Trump did, and the various errors he made, the Trump presidency had no less than 5 constructive outcomes.

1. It introduced steadiness, autonomy, and customary sense again to U.S. overseas coverage. Amongst different issues, I consider it achieved this by transferring the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, pulling the US out of the Iranian nuclear deal, and demanding that NATO nations pony up sufficient cash to cowl the group’s bills and their very own protection prices. He additionally pulled out of the Paris Settlement on local weather change, defying international warming alarmists, and commenced a dialogue with North Korea about ending its nuclear weapons program.

2. It went to warfare towards the institutions of each political events, every of which had grow to be self-serving and disconnected from their very own voters. Politics is all about successful, and public service has grow to be solely about being re-elected—which Trump did not do, regardless of his claims on the contrary. However the pattern is to interrupt guarantees and pursue insurance policies that run counter to the very best pursuits of 1’s constituents. Trump did loads of that, however he additionally challenged orthodoxies, going over the heads of the Washington, D.C. pooh-bahs and talking on to the lots. And the lots have been receptive—till they weren’t.

3. It rankled the elitists and introduced coastal elitism to the floor. And it revealed what lots of us already knew: There are entire swaths of America that look down on the remainder of America in an unpleasant approach. It’s a type of cultural supremacy the place it’s believed that the “finest” persons are the neatest, essentially the most refined, essentially the most well-read, essentially the most “woke.” Abruptly, Trump was being criticized for placing ketchup on his steak and for consuming quick meals. Coping with all of this elite sentiment was disagreeable, however Individuals wanted to do it.

4. It smoked the liberal media out of their holes by frightening them to the purpose the place journalists confirmed their true agenda: to topple Trump. With Trump within the White Home, many journalists jumped into the world with each ft. The New York Occasions ran an nameless op-ed. The Washington Put up saved a tally of Trump lies. The worst offender was CNN, the place anchors bickered with Trump officers and reporters made themselves the story by aggressively debating Trump at press conferences.

5. Whereas implementing immigration insurance policies that have been dishonest, racist, unfair, merciless, and punitive—lots of which have now been co-opted by the Biden administration—Trump’s presidency did nonetheless handle to convey immigration to the entrance web page and make it a central a part of the nationwide discourse. Pre-Trump, immigration usually appeared prefer it was solely a giant situation for these of us who dwell in border states like California, Arizona, and Texas. Now, because of Trump, as Republicans prefer to say, each state is a border state.

Don’t misunderstand. I’m not carrying water for Donald Trump, who I voted towards—twice. I’m 55, and I’ve been voting in presidential elections since 1988. Trump was far and away the worst president in my lifetime. I’ve no need to see him return to the Oval Workplace, the place he can wreak extra havoc and additional hurt this nation. Nobody ought to need that.

However Individuals should cease denying Trump’s attraction and decipher how we acquired to this place. We have to perceive how this extraordinarily flawed particular person finds himself, even now, with such a decent grip on what’s estimated to be between 30 and 40 p.c of Republican voters. That course of begins with acknowledging what Trump did proper, and acquired proper, whereas in workplace.

His opponents specifically—in each events—ought to be learning up on the Trump victories, and determining how he achieved them. A few of that was by means of straight-up appeals to racism. However there may be extra to it than that. Trump has abilities, and he is aware of components of the citizens higher than they know themselves.

Let’s give the Satan his due. Let’s additionally hope he stays in hell and by no means once more will get wherever close to the White Home.

