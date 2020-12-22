Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast to 2027

The global hereditary cancer testing market is US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn by 2027.

Global hereditary cancer testing market, based on the diagnosis type, was segmented as, biopsy and imaging. In 2018, the imaging segment held a largest market share of the hereditary cancer testing market, by diagnosis type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing number of cancer patients. Moreover, imaging segment is expected to grow at significant rate, in the forecast period 2019 to 2027 owing to rising preference towards cost-effective, easy, and accurate method for hereditary cancer testing.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the hereditary cancer testing market. For instance, during April 2019, Hologic, Inc., launched the Trident HD specimen radiography system. It is a next-generation solution that delivers improved image quality, better workflow, and instant sample verification during breast-conserving surgeries and stereotactic breast biopsies. The product launches enable companies to expand their corresponding product portfolios and increase the customer base worldwide.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the world is a huge concern. As per the World Health Organization, ~2.09 million cases of breast cancer were reported globally in 2018. However, according to breastcancer.org, in 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US were reported with a history of breast cancer. Furthermore, ~5–10% of breast cancers are related to the mutated genes inherited from parents. The variations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are prevalent. Women with a BRCA1 mutation have ~72% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer, while those with the BRCA2 mutation have ~69% risk of the same. Hence, with the rising occurrence of cancer, need for their early detection is also rising around the world. Hence, the increasing prevalence of cancer drives the steady growth of the hereditary cancer testing market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Research includes:

The major players operating in the hereditary cancer testing market include Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myogenes, Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pathway Genomics Corporation, and CENTOGENE AG, among others.

Although, the genetic testing of various metabolic liabilities of cancer is clinically accessible, the available data suggest that a limited population is aware about these tests. The awareness regarding hereditary cancer conditions is growing due to various efforts made by the government. In the past decade, public medical, health, and scientific communities invested in spreading awareness regarding hereditary cancer conditions, with a major focus on hereditary cancer risk, family history, and genetic testing for inherited cancer liability. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) publicity of cancer genetic testing and federal regulations of genetic information have been other factors driving cancer genetic testing awareness among people. For instance, Myriad Genetics Laboratories, Inc. (Myriad), launched various DTC campaigns in major cities in US in the past decade. Moreover, multiple companies provide genomic profiling services for health assessment, including cancer risk prediction. Thus, increasing awareness regarding genetic cancer would enhance the demand for the diagnostic tests, along with improving the quality and efficacy of hereditary cancer testing during the forecast period.



