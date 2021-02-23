Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Growing Gloriously during 2021-2028 with Renowned Key Players: CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Pharming Healthcare, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals

Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly +9% over the forecast period.

Hereditary angioedema is a rare genetic disease characterized by swelling of various parts of the body. The swelling is mainly observed in the face region and airways. It also leads to abdominal cramping.

Growing cases of hereditary angioedema (HAE) globally is a key market driver. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), about 1-9 people per 100,000 populations are affected by the condition. The actual number of individuals with the condition is significantly higher due to under-reporting and misdiagnosis.

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Top Leading Vendors:-

CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Pharming Healthcare, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market By Drug Class:

C1 Esterase Inhibitor

Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist

Kallikrein Inhibitor

Others

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market By Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Injection

Oral

It covers the applications of the global market along with the regional outlook throughout the different.

The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of the economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from year 2021 to 2028.

