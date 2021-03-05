Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS: PHGUF), CSL Limited, Shire, Attune Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, KalVista Pharma, among others.

The Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics market is projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 9.3% over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increasing awareness of the treatment for rare diseases such as hereditary angioedema. The condition is believed to affect about 1 in 50,000 people. Attacks take the form of sudden, regularly painful swelling in numerous parts of the body, involving the abdomen, extremities, throat, and face. Many organizations are spreading awareness about the diseases and its treatment, like the US Hereditary Angioedema Association, is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering the HAE patients access to the latest treatment options and dependable, personal support to address symptoms and the challenges associated with the condition. Furthermore, increasing funding for rare genetic diseases and orphan drugs by governments is also enhancing the market growth.

Market Insights:

Subcutaneous Injection Segment is the Fastest Growing in the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market

The remarkable growth of subcutaneous injections as a mode of drug administration can be credited to the demand for ease-of-usage for patients, which has had an instrumental impact on the growth of this segment. Apart from the advantages of the subcutaneous mode of administration, the other factors boosting the growth of the segment are the increasing awareness of the treatment and increasing research and development and funding for orphan drug development and rare genetic disorders. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India formulated a National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases in India to progressively build India’s capacity to respond comprehensively to rare diseases released funding of the initial amount of Rs. 100 crore towards funding treatment of rare genetic diseases. Hence, the increased funding for research and development for new drugs is propelling the segment growth.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to factors such as the presence of key players, awareness programs, and organizations regarding the treatment of the condition, established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase market growth. In this region, the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, a high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market.

The Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market based on Types are:

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Based on Application, the Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market is Segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regions are covered By Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

