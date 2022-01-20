Here is the price of these monuments when built in LEGO

Here is the price of these monuments when built in LEGO

For more than a hundred years, building enthusiasts around the world have been working to create ever taller buildings with their small LEGO bricks. However, none of them seems to have seen far enough to come up with the idea of ​​building a life-size monument, such as the Eiffel Tower. And for good reason, while LEGOs may seem affordable when priced, buying enough to construct a full-size building can quickly cost hundreds of millions of dollars. So, thanks to data cross-checked by The Toy Zone, we invite you to find out what the price of our most famous historical monuments would have been if they had been built in LEGO.

1) Taj Mahal (India)

Real-life cost to build the Taj Mahal (adjusted for inflation): $1 billion.

Estimated cost of building the Taj Mahal with LEGO: $2,186,819,336 (approx. $2.2 billion) / €1,927,832,135.22 (approx. €1.9 billion)

LEGO needs:

176 types of bricks A total of 35,007,786,500 bricks

2) Statue of Liberty (USA)

Building cost of real Statue of Liberty (adjusted for inflation): $6.2 million.

Estimated cost to build the Statue of Liberty in LEGO: $1,164,434,496 (approx. $1.2 billion) / €1,026,529,354.20 (approx. €1 billion)

LEGO needs:

168 types of bricks A total of 16,351,693,706 bricks

3) Big Ben and Parliament (UK)

Real building cost for Big Ben and Parliament (adjusted for inflation): $275.4 million.

Estimated cost to build Big Ben and Parliament in LEGO: $12,408,594,545 (approx. $12.4 billion) / €10,939,032,248.44 (approx. €10.9 billion)

LEGO needs:

256 brick types 206,636 181,818 bricks in total

4) Burj Khalifa (United Arab Emirates)

Real-life cost to build Burj Khalifa (adjusted for inflation): $2.1 billion.

Estimated cost of building Burj Khalifa with LEGO: $759,246,638,277 (approx. $759.2 billion) / €669,328,299,659.22 (approx. €669.3 billion)

LEGO needs:

64 brick types 2,528,544 159,544 bricks in total

5) Eiffel Tower (France)

Cost to build the Eiffel Tower in real life (adjusted for inflation): $45 million.

Estimated construction cost of the Eiffel Tower in LEGO: $68,954,818,440 (or approximately $69 billion) / 60,778,430,337.33 euros (or approximately €60.8 billion)

LEGO needs:

56 types of bricks A total of 276,715,798,464 bricks

6) White House (USA)

Real cost of building the White House (adjusted for inflation): $5 million.

Estimated cost of building the White House in LEGO: $3,326,415,232 (approx. $3.3 billion) / €2,932,464,594.66 (approx. €2.9 billion)

LEGO needs:

205 brick types Total 41,112,374,275 bricks

7) Colosseum (Italy)

Real cost of building the Colosseum (adjusted for inflation): no data available.

Estimated cost of building the Colosseum in LEGO: $7,687,964,746 (approx. $7.7 billion) / €6,777,471,393.17 (approx. €6.8 billion)

LEGO needs:

240 brick types Total 154,377,762,712 bricks

8) Brandenburg Gate (Germany)

Costs for the real construction of the Brandenburg Gate (adjusted for inflation): no data available.

Estimated cost to build the Brandenburg Gate in LEGO: $896,695,155 (approx. $896.7M) / €790,498,651.10 (approx. €790.5M)

LEGO needs:

44 types of bricks A total of 9,302,667,653 bricks

9) Old Trafford (UK)

Real cost of building Old Trafford Stadium (adjusted for inflation): $14.5 million.

Estimated cost of building Old Trafford Stadium with LEGO: $24,470,011,926 (approx. $24.5 billion) / €21,572,003,943.59 (approx. €21.6 billion)

LEGO needs:

365 brick types Total 317,957,620,206 bricks

10) Cinderella Castle (USA)

Cost to build Cinderella’s Castle in real life (adjusted for inflation): $32 million.

Estimated construction cost for Cinderella’s Castle in LEGO: $181,697,802 (approx. $181.7M) / €160,179,149.61 (approx. €160.2M)

LEGO needs:

619 types of bricks A total of 2,118,137,751 bricks

As you have seen, these monuments would have cost a lot more to build in LEGO than they did with their starting materials. So we understand why no artist has yet decided on such a project. If you like creations based on these small bricks, discover this Zelda set that you have certainly dreamed of.