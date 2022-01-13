Here is the new Netflix series: “File 81” is a story full of suspense and fantasy

It premieres on the streaming platform this Friday, January 14th, and has eight episodes.

It’s the new Netflix series: “File 81” tells a supernatural thriller story that you can get to know from Friday, January 14th. The production is loosely based on the podcast of the same name and comprises eight episodes.

It follows the narration of archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job to restore a collection of damaged VCRs from 1994. When he regains the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into the investigation of a dangerous sect.

The plot is split between the 90s and the present, and Dan is slowly becoming more and more obsessed with what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious bond, Dan is convinced that he can save them from the terrible fate that met them 25 years ago.

“File 81” is featured by the likes of Rebecca Sonnenshine (“The Boys”, “The Vampire Diaries”), James Wan and Michael Clear (“The Conjuring” and “Evil”), Rebecca Thomas (“Stranger Things”) and. produced Paul Harris Boardman (“Deliver Us From Evil”), among others.

