Here is the first teaser of the new season of “La Casa de Papel”

The official trailer for the last part of the Spanish series will be released on August 2nd.

A character is in danger.

After months of waiting, the first teaser of the fifth and final season of “La Casa de Papel” was finally revealed, in which we can already learn a little about the fate of one of the characters in the Spanish series: El Profesor (Álvaro Morte).

In the short video from Netflix we can see that he is in chains and a few seconds later we discover that it is Alicia (Najwa Nimri) who is holding him. Remember that at the end of season four, Alicia discovers the protagonist’s hiding place and points a gun at the leader of the most famous group of thieves in Spain.

The character’s future had been left open, with some people thinking he was going to die while others thought Alicia would eventually team up with the professor. Now all doubts are aside: Alicia is holding him hostage and it doesn’t look like they will become good friends.

This new teaser also reveals very important information and is expected by fans of one of the most successful series on Netflix – the official trailer will be released on August 2nd.

The fifth season of “La Casa de Papel” is divided into two parts: the first premiere on September 3rd; the second comes on December 3rd. This chapter continues with the great attack on the Bank of Spain and fans will finally know the outcome of the characters of the Spanish project. This new season also brings some news, such as two new names in the cast: Patrick Criado and Miguel Ángel Silvestre (“Sky Rojo”), although it is not yet clear what role they both play in the narrative.

You can also read the article from an interview by NiT with Jaime Lorente, one of the main characters of “La Casa de Papel”. And remember, parts were shot in Lisbon last season – NiT took photos of Tokyo at the Elevador da Bica and at a Santos Populares party at Bairro Alto.