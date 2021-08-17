Here is the first picture of the upcoming Princess Diana from “The Crown”

Here is the first picture of the upcoming Princess Diana from “The Crown”

Here is the first picture of the upcoming Princess Diana from “The Crown”

After Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Debicki now plays the character. Dominic West is playing Prince Charles.

“The Crown” changes actors again.

Netflix has just released the first picture of Princess Diana in the fifth season of “The Crown”. After Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Debicki will play the character. Dominic West took on the role of Prince Charles.

Recordings for the new season of the series have started in the UK over the past few weeks. The streaming platform had already revealed a photo of the new Queen Elizabeth II – which is now played by Imelda Staunton.

The two new actors.

The narrative will take place in the 1990s, but it is unclear whether it will include the death of Princess Diana in 1997. Also, check out NiT’s article on the Portuguese inducted into the Netflix series.