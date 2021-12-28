Here is the collection of pop collectible characters from the cartoon series

The animated series Masters of the Universe shaped a whole generation in the 80s, and the latter returns with a great collection of Funko Pop characters.

Masters of the Universe: Relive the adventures of Musclor

In 1983 the animation studio Filmation adapted the moving characters of the toy brand Mattel (Barbie, Hot Wheels, …) Masters of the Universe into cartoons. This animated series was a real hit. Today is the return of Musclor and his cronies, but in collectable Funko Pop figures.

These are available from 12.49 euros in the Hitek Store. They are officially licensed and come with their flower boxes.

FUNKO POP RIDE SKELETOR ON THE PANTHER FIGURE – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 98

This pop shows Skeletor on his purple panther. This character is the meanest of them all, and he’s ruthless even with his henchmen.

FUNKO POP MER-MAN FIGURE – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 88

Mer-Man aka Oceanor is one of the characters in the series and the latter is an amphibious humanoid who isn’t afraid of getting wet.

FUNKO POP HORDE TROOPER FIGURE – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 87

This figure pays homage to the infantrymen of the Horde Empire. This model has a red scepter.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP TRAPJAW XXL 25CM – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 86

Trapjaw is a cyborg with an ultra-strong jaw and an oblique arm. He is one of the members of the Evil Warriors.

FUNKO POP EVIL-LYN FIGURE – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 86

Evil-Lyn is part of Skeletor’s group, and she is also the most powerful of their pals.

HE-MAN FUNKO POP XL FIGURE – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 43

The series’ main hero, He-Man aka Musclor, is the strongest hero of them all.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP KOBRA KHAN – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 41

This figure represents the contortionist Kobra Khan with a weapon in his hand.

FUNKO POP GRIZZLOR FIGURE – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 40

Grizzlor is a teammate of Musclor, he’s hairy and brutal, he has no mercy on Skeletor and his minions.

FUNKO POP SKELETON FIGURE – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 39

This pop makes Skeletor man the big villain of the series and the latter will scare you with his red eyes.

FUNKO POP TOWN SKELETOR AND SNAKE MOUNTAIN FIGURE – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE N ° 23

This mini-scene shows Skeletor, the leader of the bad guys, with his sword and ram scepter next to Serpent Mountain, his refuge.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP XXL SKELETOR 25CM – MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE

If you love Skeletor, you will not be able to resist this representative XXL collectible figure.