Here is the brand new Xiaomi Mibro Air Connected Watch with a discount for its release

Mibro is a Chinese company owned by Xiaomi. The latter offers health-oriented accessories. Today it just announced and unveiled its new connected watch, the Xiaomi Mibro Air.

Xiaomi Mibro Air: a connected watch for athletes

The Xiaomi Mibro Air is therefore a networked watch that offers very interesting functions, especially for athletes, as it includes no fewer than 12 sport modes. In this way you can track your physical exertion during your sessions and have all your results right on your smartphone, through a dedicated application or on the 1.28 inch screen that covers 95% of the surface. Indoor sports such as the treadmill, but also outdoor sports (tennis, badminton, soccer, basketball, cycling …) are taken into account. Also note that thanks to its IP68 certification, it is not afraid of sweat, water or dust. It is therefore hermetic against dust and can be up to 1 meter deep for 1 hour.

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

Even if you’re not particularly athletic, it can keep you satisfied as it contains a sensor that analyzes your heart rate and is constantly working to take care of your health. It also analyzes the quality of your sleep at night or during a short nap.

The Xiaomi Mibro Air offers many functions and the brand announces an autonomy of 10 days or 25 days in standby. Suffice it to say, we are far from watches connected on Wear OS or the Apple Watch. And it doesn’t have to be ashamed in terms of design and workmanship with its rounded design and metal housing. Additionally, with its many watch faces, it is fully customizable so you can customize it to suit your look.

At a price of $ 59.99, the first person to order in the official store can take advantage of a price of less than $ 29.99 (approx. 25 euros) thanks to the promo code IMIBROFITSALE, otherwise if you contact are used to import, you can have it on Aliexpress at the price of 25.97 euros with the code MIBROAIR

Why succumb?

Range Numerous sport modes Heart rate sensor

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.