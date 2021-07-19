Here is the actress who will play Princess Leia after Carrie Fisher

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is eagerly awaited by Star Wars fans, who for the time being will not miss a single piece of news dealing with this topic. Today we invite you to come back on big news: the name of the young actress who will play the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally been revealed. We take stock of the issue.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi range

We already know that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, where the latter suffered its greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. Most of the cast of the series was revealed a few months ago, and we had the opportunity to write an earlier recap article on the subject.

However, in this cast, the young Princess Leia did not appear, so a lot of rumors surfaced on the Internet. Today, however, the truth has finally come to light.

The new princess Leia

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series found their young princess Leia, and it’s actress Vivien Lyra Blair that we’ve seen in Bird Box or We Can Be Heroes.

This is an important role as the latter has been described as “the driving force behind the whole series”. As for McGregor, the actor recently said on behalf of our colleagues at The Hollywood Reporter that a young Luke’s appearance is “very likely”. We are therefore already looking forward to revealing the identity of our young Obi-Wan to you. For your part, what do you think of this cast? This is a role Vivien Lyra Blair could weigh heavily on. We’ll let you answer this question in our comment area! And if you are interested in the news about the series, you will find photos of the return of Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi.