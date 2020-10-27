Here is a promo code for the new Honor Watch ES Connected Watch

Honor introduced two new connected watches. The first is the Watch GS Pro, which we put on sale thanks to a discount coupon. Because of its strength (MIL-STD-810G) it is more intended for backpackers! Today we’re switching to the second connected watch, the Honor Watch ES, which is more aimed at athletes and also has the right to a promo code to make it even cheaper.

Honor Watch ES: to follow you during your workout

The Honor Watch ES has an excellent 1.64-inch AMOLED screen that allows you to see a lot of information in real time. For example, we can call up the time there like a classic watch, but also data on our daily physical activity (number of steps taken, calories burned, distance covered, heart rate, oxygen content in the blood …). In addition, functions are integrated with which you can analyze your stress and the quality of your sleep or learn how to breathe better and even track your menstrual cycle (ovulation, beginning of cycle …) Everything is stored in the Huawei Health app. For the sport there has to be no less than 95 modes, 10 of them for the professionals, exactly that!

Regarding calls, SMS, emails and your appointments, you will automatically receive a notification directly on it thanks to the Bluetooth synchronization. You no longer have to look at your smartphone to see if there’s an incoming call or message. It even works with social media apps. And when you’re listening to music, you can control it from your wrist.

At the design level, it sits between the connected Apple Watch and bracelets with a rectangular screen and a small button on the right edge.

The big advantage of this model is certainly its autonomy, since it can last 10 days!

The Honor Watch ES costs 97.39 euros, but with the promo code HONORES15 it drops to 80.99 euros.

Why fall for this networked watch?

Discreet format Ideal for sports Numerous tracking functions

