Here is a CANON listing for this excellent LG UltraGear 27 inch gaming monitor with 240 Hz, 1 ms, HDR and Freesync

If you are looking for a high-end gaming monitor that will meet your needs, here is the LG UltraGear 27GN750-B which is currently on sale at a great price.

LG UltraGear 27GN750-B: a powerful gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear 27GN750-B is a gaming monitor with very good technical data. First, it’s 27-inch diagonal with a Full HD (sRGB 99%) resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, HDR compatible, but that’s not all! It has a refresh rate of 240 Hz with a response time of just 1 ms, which means that you have a perfectly sharp and fluid picture to play back! In addition, it is compatible with Nvidia Gsync and AMD Freesync technologies, which synchronize the screen and graphics card to avoid tearing or skipping images.

This screen also has many features for gamers:

Reduced motion BlurBlack stabilizer for dark scenes. Crosshairs for better aiming. Anti-flicker filter. Anti-blue light

Listed at the recommended price of 399.99 euros, it is currently 279.99 euros, which corresponds to a saving of 120 euros. And if you want some RAM a promo 16GB kit from HyperX is available here.

3 good reasons to crack

Image quality Numerous game functions 240 Hz and 1 ms

