Here is a 20% coupon for Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless headphones

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are wireless headphones in the design of Apple’s AirPods and are currently offered at a very good price thanks to this 20% discount voucher.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2: a nice alternative to AirPods

AirPods are a benchmark in the world of true wireless headphones, but there are many alternatives like the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 that are currently being offered at a very good price with this discount coupon.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are equipped with 4 microphones so that your interlocutors can perfectly understand you, even when there is a lot of noise around you, thanks to a powerful noise reduction system. In terms of audio quality, it is enhanced by BassUp technology, which analyzes low frequencies in real time and amplifies them immediately. We can see a 43% improvement in bass.

In terms of autonomy, they are much better than AirPods as you can expect 7 hours of continuous playback and up to 40 hours on the charging case. In addition, they are compatible with fast reloading. 10 minutes is enough to gain another hour.

You can also take them with you during your exercise classes or while jogging as they are IPX7 certified, which means they are not afraid of water or sweat.

It normally takes 50 euros to get your hands on it, but with the 20% coupon it drops to 39 euros. And if you want more storage space on your mobile phone, we offer a microSD card.

