Here is a 16GB PNY XLR8 DDR4 memory kit for your next gaming setup

If you’re ordering your parts for your next gaming configuration, or looking for RAM to upgrade your PC, here’s an interesting deal on this 16GB PNY XLR8 DDR4 memory kit

PNY XLR8: Powerful RAM for gaming

The 16 GB PNY XLR8 kit consists of 2 memory modules with 8 GB each, so that you can use the dual-channel technology.

In terms of this memory, it is DDR4 PC4-21300 that operates at a speed of 3200 MHz. You therefore benefit from the full performance of your machine. Additionally, the operating voltage is quite low, at 1.2V, making it easier to overclock your machine, especially since it has an aluminum heat sink to minimize heat. In terms of latency, it’s CL16 certified.

PNY offers a lifetime guarantee so you don’t have to worry if you have a problem. This will be replaced automatically.

We generally find this memory around $ 80, but for now you can get a hold of it at $ 63.99. We also have a great plan for completing your gear with a 240Hz gaming screen.

Why fall for this ram kit?

Efficient two-channel RAM kit. Lifetime guarantee

