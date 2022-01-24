Here comes Rua das Flores, the new TVI soap opera

It is a project of the main author of “Festa é Festa”, Roberto Pereira. The recordings will start shortly with well-known actors.

It’s called “Rua das Flores” and will be TVI’s new soap opera. According to the TV station Queluz de Baixo, the recordings should start in February. There is no confirmed release date yet, but first details have been released.

The story focuses on a street in the Lisbon district “that could be like so many others but is not identical to any other,” TVI anticipates. “All this because it’s a street where all the women are named after flowers.”

The project is being produced by Plural Entertainment and has a cast “with faces viewers will recognize.” Rua das Flores is a novel conceived and written by Roberto Pereira, the main author of Festa é Festa.