Here comes Rua das Flores, the new TVI soap opera

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 24, 2022
0

Here comes Rua das Flores, the new TVI soap opera

It is a project of the main author of “Festa é Festa”, Roberto Pereira. The recordings will start shortly with well-known actors.

It’s from the author of “Festa é Festa”.

It’s called “Rua das Flores” and will be TVI’s new soap opera. According to the TV station Queluz de Baixo, the recordings should start in February. There is no confirmed release date yet, but first details have been released.

The story focuses on a street in the Lisbon district “that could be like so many others but is not identical to any other,” TVI anticipates. “All this because it’s a street where all the women are named after flowers.”

The project is being produced by Plural Entertainment and has a cast “with faces viewers will recognize.” Rua das Flores is a novel conceived and written by Roberto Pereira, the main author of Festa é Festa.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 24, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of More interest in crisis prevention in Germany | Free press

More interest in crisis prevention in Germany | Free press

January 15, 2021
Photo of Protests against stricter corona rules in France | free press

Protests against stricter corona rules in France | free press

July 24, 2021
Photo of Assange supporters ask for help from Merkel | free press

Assange supporters ask for help from Merkel | free press

July 12, 2021
Photo of Regional elections in Madrid: conservative election victory | Free press

Regional elections in Madrid: conservative election victory | Free press

May 5, 2021
Back to top button