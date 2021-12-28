Here comes Causa Própria, the Portuguese series that is one of the biggest bets for 2022

Here comes Causa Própria, the Portuguese series that is one of the biggest bets for 2022

Nuno Lopes, Margarida Vila-Nova and Ivo Canelas are some of the stars of this crime drama on RTP.

Margarida Vila-Nova will be the protagonist.

It’s called “Causa Própria”, premiered in 2022, and for the next time it’s one of the big bets in RTP fiction. The production has been officially revealed in the last few days and the first trailer has already been released. Written by Rui Cardoso Martins and Edgar Medina, the series focuses on the story of a judge named Ana Martins, played by Margarida Vila-Nova.

“In seven episodes we see a murder in this city in which this judge is faced with a big decision she has to make in life, between her political convictions, her judicial concerns, justice and personal drama.” implicating his own son in this crime. It is an action that takes place in a provincial country and where we see several cases, we pursue the daily justice – between assault, domestic violence, fraud – and these characters, “explained NiT Margarida Vila-Nova in a published interview in May while of the recordings.

Directed by João Nuno Pinto, the production has cast members such as Ivo Canelas, Nuno Lopes, Sílvia Chiola, Adriano Carvalho, Ana Vilela da Costa, Sara Barros Leitão, João Lagarto, Gonçalo Waddington, Catarina Wallenstein, Maria Rueff, Ivo Alexandre and Miguel Borges, among others.

While you wait for “Causa Propria” click the gallery to discover new series you can see already.

