Here comes another installment of The Voice Kids – and Bárbara Tinoco is the new mentor

The group of mentors also includes Carolina Deslandes, Fernando Daniel and Carlão. The program is coming to RTP soon.

Bárbara Tinoco is the new mentor.

RTP announced that it is preparing a new season of The Voice Kids, the children’s version of the music television competition. Although the premiere date is not yet known, there is already news: Bárbara Tinoco makes her debut as a mentor on the show.

Carolina Deslandes, Fernando Daniel and Carlão will thus join. The quartet will be responsible for selecting the best talent from the country and competition, and guiding participants on their journey through the programme.

In a statement, Bárbara Tinoco said: “Secretly, I’ve always wanted to be a mentor for ‘The Voice’.” -To be format.”

There is no planned premiere date yet, but “The Voice Portugal” is nearing its end: the grand finale, after being postponed due to Covid-19, is scheduled for February 6th.