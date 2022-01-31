Here comes a series about the anthrax attacks that took place in the United States 20 years ago

The Hot Zone: Anthrax premieres on Portuguese TV in February. There are six episodes inspired by this true story.

2019 saw the premiere of the National Geographic series The Hot Zone, which focuses on the Ebola virus epidemic. Three years later, the anthology production returns with a new season inspired by another true story. Here comes The Hot Zone: Anthrax.

It starts next Monday, February 7th, from 10:10 p.m., with the right to a double episode. A total of six chapters are based on the book of the same name by Richard Preston. Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim play the main characters.

Just two weeks after the tragic attacks of September 11, 2001, other terrorist attacks terrified the United States of America. A series of envelopes containing the deadly substance anthrax were mailed to several victims in Florida, New York and Washington DC.

The anonymous attack left five dead, 17 injured and a wave of panic – especially since it took place so shortly before the Twin Towers collapsed. Despite numerous red herrings, a team of FBI agents and scientists get closer to the truth and a shocking suspect.

Daniel Dae Kim plays microbiology special agent Matthew Ryker, who risks his career to convince his superiors that the United States is under attack again. Tony Goldwyn plays Bruce Ivins, a brilliant microbiologist who becomes involved in the hunt for the killer.

The cast of the project includes Dawn Olivieri, Ian Colletti, Dylan Baker, Morgan Kelly, Denyce Lawton, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Vanessa Matsui, Enrico Colantoni and Harry Hamlin.

