Here comes a second season of “The Mask” on SIC

It’s official: A second season of “The Mask” is coming to SIC

The program will continue to be presented by João Manzarra.

It is one of the most anticipated programs by SIC viewers and is returning. This Monday, December 7th, the broadcaster confirmed that a second edition of “The Mask” is coming, a program whose aim is to find out who the famous people are, who sing in super original costumes.

“With these researchers, the show is guaranteed: They learn hard, speculate even more, but everything is just a guess. Certainty of not even seeing them. It is the most mysterious program on television, ”said the publication on social networks.

The video attached to the description shows the protagonists of this season, who remain the same. João Manzarra will lead the format, while César Mourão, Carolina Loureiro, Jorge Corrula and Sónia Tavares will fill the “Researchers” panel.

For the premiere date of the next edition of “The Mask”, SIC guarantees that it will be released “soon”.