Here comes a number on the history of Uber

Here comes a television series about the unlikely story of Uber

In the first season, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will appear as the company’s first CEO.

The American television station Showtime is preparing a new anthology series, “Super Pumped”, and the first season is about the origins of Uber. “Super Pumped” will be a project that promises to explore different stories that have influenced both business and culture.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be the protagonist of season one, playing Travis Kalanick, co-founder and first CEO of Uber, who was eventually fired in a maneuver orchestrated by members of the company itself. The series will also feature the ups and downs of Silicon Valley, a region of California, United States that has become iconic in recent years as it is home to many startups and global tech companies like Apple.

Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter will be executive producers, screenwriters and showrunners for the project. The first season is based on the book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” by Mike Isaac, who will also be executive co-producer. There is still no confirmed date for the series premiere.