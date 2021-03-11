Here comes a biographical film about Bee Gees

Kenneth Branagh will be the director of the project, which does not yet have a defined title and confirmed opening date.

After Jeff Buckley, there is another music icon who is entitled to a biopic. In this case, it’s a band: the Bee Gees, composed by the brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb.

The film, which has no final title or confirmed release date, is being directed by Kenneth Branagh on a Paramount Pictures Studios project. Ben Elton is in charge of the script and it is not yet known who will be part of the cast.

The production will tell the true story of the Bee Gees, from the brothers’ humble beginnings to the glory of pop music. After the huge success they had with the single “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” (which is also the title of a recent HBO documentary about the group), they released dozens of hits.