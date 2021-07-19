Here are the new and curious participants of “O Amor Happens”

They were presented that Sunday, after another night of farewells and greetings.

Get to know the new faces of the TVI program.

This Sunday, July 18th, there was another episode full of farewells in “O Amor Happening” on TVI. Of the four couples who participated in the program presented by Maria Cerqueira Gomes and Pedro Teixeira, only one agreed to stay with his partner. Hugo and Marlene decided at the gala that led the most talked about topics on Twitter in our country to keep trying to feed this meeting that was born live on TV.

But while some leave the scene, others become protagonists in the TVI program. Four new pairs were installed in Casa da Serra, Campo, Praia and Moinho, which were part of the program for this Sunday. I mean almost all of them. The new episode of “O Amor Happens” brought a surprise: One of the couples already knew each other. But will this help or hinder the search for love? Even if you don’t have any answers, take the opportunity to read NiT’s interview with Alexandre Machado, the neuropsychologist who founded the couples of “O Amor Happen”.

Then click on the gallery to see the new faces of the program “O Amor Happen”, which you can see every day from 6pm on TVI.