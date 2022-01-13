Here are the most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games of 2021, fun surprises on the menu

As you know, you can purchase more games, additional content, and other cosmetic items from the PlayStation Store. It is also the place where lovers of free games can pick up the games offered by PlayStation Plus every month, as long as they have a subscription, of course. And as every year, Sony lists the most downloaded games on its consoles, which you can discover right below.

when Sony reveals the most downloaded games of 2021

Through a post on its official blog, Sony officially listed the best-selling games of 2021 in both North America (namely, the US and Canada) and Europe. Although of course extremely popular licenses are at the rendezvous, more surprising games have managed to surprise. Lists related to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Note that Sony wanted to publish two more lists: the most downloaded PlayStation VR games and the most downloaded free-to-play games on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

most downloaded PS5 games from the PS Store

Unsurprisingly, among the most popularly downloaded games for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store, we find hugely popular licenses such as FIFA, Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. PlayStation exclusives have also embarked on the journey, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Kena Bridge of Spirits or Deathloop. But this list offers us the surprise of finding unexpected ones, like It Takes Two, the final nugget of Josef Fares, Among Us, while the release dates back to December 14th, 2021, but in particular Diablo II Resurrected, the remastered version of the Blizzard- Classic. .

FIFA 22Call of Duty VanguardFIFA 21Marvel's Spider-Man Miles MoralesBattlefield 2042Under UsKena Bridge of SpiritsFar Cry 6It Takes TwoAssassin's Creed ValhallaF1 2021Resident Evil VillageNBA 2K22Ratchet & Clank Rift ApartCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarDiablo II ResurrectedMortal Kombat 11

most downloaded PS4 games from the PS Store

While some titles from PlayStation Storese’s list of the most downloaded PS5 games can also be found on the PS4 games list, there are many differences. And for good reason, the 2021 releases didn’t impact this listing as much as Sony would have liked. A ranking made up of a multitude of games released before 2021, enough to suggest that sales still have a bright future ahead of them.

FIFA 22Grand Theft Auto VMinecraftFIFA 21Call of Duty Black Ops Cold WarThe Crew 2Red Dead Redemption 2The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year EditionCall of Duty VanguardThe ForestFall Guys Ultimate KnockoutGran Turismo SportARK Survival EvolvedNeed for Speed ​​HeatNBA 2K21Rainbow Six SiegeAmong UsAssassin's Creed Valhalla

PS VR games

For the PS VR games most downloaded from PlayStation Store in 2021, Sony stuck to a list of just 10 titles. At the top of the shopping cart are of course the currently most popular games on the manufacturer’s virtual reality headset.

Beat SaberJob SimulatorSUPERHOT VRCreed: Rise to GlorySwordsman VRThe Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersGORNRICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITYVader Immortal: A Star Wars VR SeriesASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Free to play (PS5 + PS4)

The same treatment for the most downloaded free-to-play games on the PlayStation Store in 2021, Sony has limited itself to a list of 10 games. No surprise for this ranking, the most popular games dominate the others.

FortniteRocket LeagueCall of Duty: WarzoneeFootball 2022Genshin ImpactApex LegendseFootball PES 2021 LITEBrawlhalla Destiny 2Splitgate