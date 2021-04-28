Here are the Free Games of May, titles in dire need of restoration

Every month, Playstation Plus subscribers and PS4 or PS5 owners have access to free games offered by Sony. Last month, a winning trio stood out: Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5), Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4) and Days Gone (PS4). Some rumors have leaked this morning about the content of this month of May. Did you do it right?

The information has just been released. The three games that are available to Playstation Plus subscribers for free are known. These are Wreckfest, Battlefield V, and Stranded Deep. They are available from Tuesday, May 4th, April to Monday, May 31st, 2021.

Starting May 4th, with the PlayStation Plus subscription, you will be able to download and play:

Wreckfest (PS5 only)

The goal at Wreckfest is to smash cars by the dozen while trying to win as many races as possible. In this exclusive version for the PS5, players can enjoy pile-ups in 4K and 60fps. It also improves the effects of light, shadow and particles. Skid marks and dirt become more dynamic. Eventually, the loads will get shorter and the game will also benefit from the haptic feedback from the DualSense controller.

Battlefield V

Take part in the greatest conflict in history with Battlefield? V. The license goes back to its roots and shows the Second World War like never before. Here is, in a way, a starter that Sony is offering for the Battlefield 6 release slated for later this year. On the program: A jump into the heart of the emblematic battles of World War II in a long campaign and several multiplayer modes. The icing on the cake is now Firestorm, the newly invented Battle Royale for Battlefield. Something that keeps you busy for a long time.

Stranded deep

And finally, Sony offers Stranded Deep, a survival game in which the player has to survive on a desert island for as long as possible. All canons of the genre are present there. You have to cut wood, build your hut, hunt, arm yourself, eat, etc. But unlike many of its colleagues, Stranded Deep does not offer to face a terrestrial fauna, but maritime with the integration of many sea monsters!