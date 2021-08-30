Here are the four new couples from “Love Happens” – will it go well?

They were featured on the latest episode of TVI’s reality show this Sunday, August 29th.

Every week is like that. Eight new competitors, forming four pairs, will be presented on Sunday in “O Amor Happens”. They have the opportunity to be together for a week and see if they are able to start a relationship – or if it is better to forget about this idea.

In addition to the big Sunday shows, there are episodes on TVI every day from 7:10 p.m. in the late afternoon. Viewers can follow the lives of their colleagues throughout the week – the production selects the best moments, which are then analyzed by a panel of commentators.

Also read NiT’s interview with neuropsychologist Alexandre Machado, the person responsible for defining the games of “O Amor Happen”. And discover how to spend a vacation in Moinho or Casa do Campo.

