Here are the first pictures of the second season of “Bridgerton”

The popular Netflix series returns in March. The story is based on the second book of the saga.

Just over two months to go.

March 25th marks the return of “Bridgerton” to Netflix for the premiere of Season 2. To anticipate the new episodes, the streaming platform released the first images of the continuation of the story.

The second season will mainly follow Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in his search for a wife – which will lead him to meet Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). The two develop an immediate chemistry, but at the same time, they don’t really love each other either.

The new images could offer some clues as to the direction of the narrative. The next season is based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s saga. Bridgerton has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.

