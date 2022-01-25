Here are the first pictures of the new “Pinocchio” movie

Guillermo del Toro directs this project, which has a luxury cast. It launches on Netflix later this year.

14 years after Guillermo del Toro announced that he would be pushing ahead with his passion project – a new stop-motion version of the classic “Pinocchio” story – the first frames of this film arrive. It will premiere on Netflix in December and the first teaser was released this Monday, January 24th.

Ewan McGregor voices Jiminy Cricket, who lives at the heart of the wooden boy who is the protagonist. The luxury cast also includes names such as Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson, John Turturro, Burn Gorman and Finn Wolfhard, among others. Pinocchio is played by newcomer Gregory Mann.

Guillermo del Toro collaborated with Mark Gustafson (Animator of Fantastic Mister Fox) on this project. They were heavily inspired by the visual work of Gris Grimly, who published an illustrated version of the story in 2002.

Ten years later, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Del Toro compared the story of “Pinocchio” to that of Frankenstein’s monster. “Both are about creatures that are created and then lost in a world they don’t understand. And both are journeys of understanding, of the evolution of the mind,” the Mexican filmmaker said.

Around 2018, Netflix acquired the project and Guillermo del Toro began working hard on it. After that, while every film in the Hollywood industry had to be put on hold because of the pandemic, this animated version of Pinocchio continued to be developed.

Interestingly, it comes out in the same year as the new version of the Disney story. As with other original classics, the American studios will premiere a live-action adaptation with real actors, directed by Robert Zemeckis. The cast also joins a host of stars including Tom Hanks, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cynthia Erivo. This project has no release date yet.