Here are the first pictures from the new season of “Cobra Kai”

The Karate Kid spin-off returns to Netflix in December where it was a hit.

“Cobra Kai” debuted in 2018.

If you’re already missing Cobra Kai, the action comedy spin-off from the iconic story of The Karate Kid, we have good news. Netflix released the first season four footage in a very special teaser.

In the pictures we see a young woman (is it Sam?) Rival students and senseis also show their skills to anticipate the All Valley Tournament. It is already known that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) from “The Karate Kid III” will return to the saga this fourth season.

Although no specific date has been confirmed yet, we already know that it will appear on the streaming platform sometime in December. “Cobra Kai” began as an original YouTube production and was nominated for six Emmys.

While you wait for the new season, click the gallery for more news from Netflix (and beyond).

