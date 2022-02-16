Here are the first leaked photos of Michael Keaton in Batman

In 2022, the feature film Batgirl will be released exclusively on HBO Max. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who co-starred in 2020’s Bad Boys For Life, this feature film will, as you know, follow the adventures of Barbara Gordon. And today, leaked photos from the film set reveal Michael Keaton’s costume.

The Batgirl Movie Set

Warner Bros. began developing plans to produce a Barbara Gordon solo film in 2017, but the film went through some major changes during its early days before accelerating progress in recent years. We already learned that actress Leslie Grace has been cast as Batgirl and that this film will be a DC Extended Universe story as Michael Keaton will once again play Batman replacing Ben Affleck.

Though Ben Affleck became the DCEU Batman for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it looks like the actor is actually stepping down after an upcoming appearance in The Flash. This latest film will also see Keaton make his much-anticipated return as the Dark Knight, a role he hasn’t played since 1992’s Batman Returns will suit The Flash, confirmation of his return in Batgirl showing that he is overall probably the new Batman of the DCEU. And today we take a closer look at the character.

The first leaked photos of Michael Keaton’s costume

Production on the Batgirl movie is currently underway and Michael Keaton has recently started filming his scenes as Batman. New film set photos taken by Alan Fettes reveal an interesting crossover as we see Keaton’s Batman alongside Jim Gordon, played by JK Simmons. However, we’re still a little skeptical that Keaton is actually hiding under the Batman costume, as Simmons’ hair could indicate this could be a flashback. We let you discover the photos in question:

New! Michael Keaton’s #Batman body double with JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon while filming #Batgirl in #Glasgow. I’ve been holding on to these but the bat already seems to be out of the bag so here’s some decent shots for you internet! @BatgirlFilm #DCEU (Alan Fettes Pictures) pic.twitter.com/clHCn4MUL0

In any case, these new photos from the set of Batgirl give us a better look at Michael Keaton’s Batman costume. They also show us that his cape is cut horizontally and doesn’t interlock with the logo as before. However, it is possible that the costume appears to us as such for functionality reasons, but the original Batman costume design is later restored by CGI.

Also, an interaction between Michael Keaton’s Batman and JK Simmons’ Jim Gordon isn’t something fans would have expected a few years ago. These Batgirl set photos show that Keaton’s Batman and Simmons’ Gordon are now linked in the DCEU, and the next film might even feature some of their earlier adventures, especially if it’s a flashback. And if you didn’t know, you also know that the film Batgirl will welcome the DCEU’s first-ever transgender character.