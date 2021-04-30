Here are the 11 most pathetic versions of your favorite heroes

Marvel fans in general would like to learn about the universes created in comics that feature our favorite heroes in particularly dangerous, if not tragic, situations. For example, we had already told you about the comic book Thanos # 15, in which the Hulk was enslaved by Thanos and then became a simple pet. There are many comics in which our favorite heroes have major mishaps like this one, and they are very popular in general. So our colleagues at Ranker have set up a system that Marvel fans can use to vote which of the most pathetic versions of the heroes in the comics were. Here are the versions that most shocked or impressed readers, which were very numerous (20,000 votes were counted!).

Warning: This article contains loot related to many comics. If you don’t want to risk indulging yourself, read no further.

11) Hulk imperfect in the future

In the comic book series Secret Wars: Future Imperfect, the Hulk is one of the few survivors to emerge alive from a nuclear conflict that almost wiped out life on earth. The latter and other radiation-resistant survivors were captured by AIM (a criminal organization) and MODOK for experiments. About a hundred years later, the Hulk, who now possesses the intelligence of Bruce Banner, manages to escape. In the comic book series, however, the Hulk goes completely insane (the blame for the incessant memories that remind him of those he has lost and the radiation that makes him more powerful and smarter, but also loses his sanity). The latter then takes on the title “Maestro”. His madness will lead him straight to his downfall.

10) Superman in the Dark Knight Returns

There are many versions of comics that Superman isn’t really at his best. However, voters thought straight out of the comic book series The Dark Knight Returns to point a finger at one of the most pathetic versions of Superman. In this 1986 comic book series, Superman is now acting on behalf of the United States government, specifically under orders to challenge Batman. Before that, the hero had already had to help his government get rid of the Soviets, and he also cracked down on communist ideologies in many countries around the world. During his meeting with Batman, Batman will manage to get a devastating slap in the face by exploiting his vulnerability to kryptonite. Superman will then be in very bad shape. In this series of comics, he’s no longer synonymous with an example.

9) Cain Marko (the Scourge) in the Kingdom of Cain

If you are afraid of loneliness yourself, reading this will make you nervous. In the comic book series Kingdom of Cain, almost all people and heroes are dead. The Scourge (Juggernaut in VO), a survivor, will hide three Sentinels and survive, but only Hell awaits him. The Scourge feels alone. After meeting these three guards, the years go by and the Scourge does not age. He can wander on earth, he meets neither humans nor animals. It seems that there is no longer a living soul on the planet. The Scourge would like to die, but its invulnerability prevents it. The Scourge will eventually hit Magneto and other X-Men. Anyone who simply wanted to meet someone to speak to them will condemn them all for having brought the poisonous atmosphere that reigns on earth into the shelter of the last survivors. After its death, the Scourge will be alone for eternity.

8) Dick Grayson in the Dark Knight strikes again

In the comics, Robin is also known by his real name, Dick Grayson’s. In the comic series The Dark Knight Strikes Again, Dick Grayson is totally obsessed with Batman and goes crazy when he rejects him and no longer sees him as his buddy. Dick Grayson will then take on the role of Joker and attack the superheroes with no trace of mercy. He will eventually reveal his identity and be thrown into a lava pit by Batman.

7) Come Shazam in Kingdom

Billy Batson was active as a superhero and, by the way, was known as Captain Marvel in Kingdom Come until the world around him changed and he was finally no longer known. Under the name “Shazam”. The latter was also brainwashed when he became Lex Luthor’s loyal servant. After this brainwashing (which took the form of real torture), Shazam became convinced that superheroes were real monsters. He then became a real threat to Superman. His completely twisted mind has also led him to commit many atrocities against the heroes.

6) the lightning of the future in annual lightning number 4

In Flash Annual # 4, we discover a Flash of the Future (aka Barry Allen) that has existed for about 20 years in our future. The latter blames himself for the death of Wally West (his nephew), so he decides to kill bad guys en masse to save enough energy to reintegrate the past and thereby save Wally West (by changing that) Course of events). Flash gets into a kind of murderous high, which is eaten up by feelings of guilt. He becomes a sinister figure for whom we feel grief.

5) Punisher in the end

The Punisher is one of the few people who survived the atomic devices that burned and injured the earth during World War III. He continues to attack criminals on his own scale in this very special post-apocalyptic world. However, he ends up behind bars and then massacres most of his fellow prisoners. The Punisher will eventually burn out the world with those responsible for this apocalypse, having decided that humanity is ultimately not worth living. He himself will eventually succumb to an explosion and too intense radiation. The last time we see him he will be walking down Central Park Lane, where his family was taken from him decades ago. It is then consumed by the fire.

4) Star-Lord in an old man’s pen

Peter Quill, whom we know as the Star-Lord, is anything but brave in the comic series Old Man Quill. During the first few moments of the comic series, we see him fighting alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, but in reality these are just simple hallucinations. All of his companions were actually killed, and those who stayed blamed Peter. Peter’s existence means nothing anymore and his pursuit of salvation is just heartbreaking.

3) the silver surfer in an old man’s pen

Here we are again in the comic series Old Man Quill, but this time with the Silver Surfer. The latter plays a special role here, as it is reduced to the state of a simple battery. In fact, in this comic book series we learn that the surfer was captured by the Universal Church of Truth, which is committed to helping Galactus (if you don’t know who Galactus is, you can find out more about him). with this article). The surfer’s cosmic energy is completely sucked in, which nourishes Galactus, whose hunger never ends. The Silver Surfer is then trapped in this position, sluggish and can do nothing other than mentally communicate with Mantis.

2) Wolverine in old Logan

In Old Man Logan, Wolverine exists in a future where most heroes no longer exist and villains on earth are top priority. Wolverine is actually miserable for having played a major role in destroying the X-Men. The latter was actually intensely brainwashed into thinking that all of the X-Men were his enemies. During an attack by enemies and without finding his companions, Wolverine, in order to protect them, decides to kill all the enemies who have presented themselves to him. Problem: Because of his brainwashing, Wolverine failed to recognize his lifelong companions, the X-Men, and believed they saw a horde of enemies march by. Therefore, all X-Men were wiped out. Wolverine now has to live with it on his conscience.

1) Hulk in Hulk: the end

In the one-shot comic Hulk: The End, most of life on earth was wiped out due to nuclear conflict. Bruce Banner, one of the few survivors, wanders the steppes trying to come to terms with the fact that all of the people he loved are now dead. An alien robot helps him come to terms with his fate and warns him that sooner or later he too would like to perish. Eventually the human part of Bruce Banner manages to die, leaving only the Hulk behind. The latter is relieved at first, but very quickly appears loneliness, gaping, eternal. The terrible words that you can see in the picture above pop out of his mouth.

