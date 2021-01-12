Here are the 10 most anticipated open world games of 2021

2020 was a year full of new video games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, titles that last year were marked by their qualities and their flaws. 2021 promises to be a good year for video games with a number of excellent productions. And on the open world side, here are 10 highly anticipated titles whose release dates have been announced.

Hogwarts

It’s hard to talk about the open world without mentioning Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software’s role-playing game from the Harry Potter universe. Long before the Potter era, as a student you played like anyone else or almost. There, choose your home, attend Hogwarts courses, cast spells, tame creatures and fight other wizards. A moral system will also be involved.

Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S / X in 2020.

Horizon Forbiden West

Step into the great American west in Horizon Forbidden West, the direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. This long-awaited exclusive offer will bring Aloy to post-apocalyptic California as deadly machines and massive storms ravage the area. The heroine with fiery hair must therefore redouble her courage and skills to face these new threats. Especially since the latter, given the end of the first part, run the risk of being huge.

Horizon Forbidden West is slated for the second half of 2021 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

God of War

After a legendary first work in April 2018, Cory Barlog and the teams at Santa Monica Studios focused on continuing the adventures of Kratos and Atreus. In the midst of Norse mythology, Deizid has dealt with myths such as Mimir, Baldur and Jormungand. The end of that first part specifically teased a sequel, and the latter was due out this year. A sequel that should be released in 2021 if we are to believe that the only trailer for the game has been released so far that offered us its title for information only: God of War Ragnarök. A title that should opt for a similar gameplay and should complete the Nordic epic of Kratos and Atreus. Hopefully there is no delay.

God of War Ragnarök will be released on PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Odin Valhalla rises

Odin Valhalla Rising was developed by the young Lionheart Studio and published by the giant Kakao Games. It’s an MMORPG that is inspired by Norse mythology. This is the promise of this Korean MMORPG, iconic armor, historical weapons and, most importantly, huge regions that must be populated by different and diverse creatures. Odin Valhalla Rising is considered the next big title in the genre, offering a universe inspired by the famous Midgard, Jotunheim, Nidavellir and Alfheim.

Odin Valhalla Rising will be released on PC and mobile in South Korea in the second half of 2021 and possibly worldwide thereafter.

New world

MMORPG signed Amazon Game Studios, New World brings players to the Aeternum site. A cursed 17th century land that gamblers colonize in abundance. Inspired by British America in the Atlantic, Aeternum benefits from changing weather and seasons. A title that invites collaboration and group play, especially as supernatural horrors arise in the shadows, supported by murderous bandits. PvE, PvP, crafting, quests, camps, factions, players will be busy.

New World will be coming to PC next spring.

Far Cry 6

Direction of the island of Yara, a fictional place in the Caribbean that resembles historical Cuba. The players take on the role of a local named Dani Rojas, a guerrilla soldier who wants to free this “tropical paradise frozen in time” from its dictator. Anton “El Presidente” Castillo is portrayed by the actor Giancarlo Esposito and rules with an iron fist over this small corner of the island paradise with his son at his side. Dubbed “Far Cry’s Largest Playground To date,” this island will have its share of unusual locations while emphasizing immersion.

Far Cry 6 is slated to be released on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series S / X, and PS5 this year as there is a leak through May.

Skull and bones

Skull and Bones is a Ubisoft-stamped title that was revealed in 2017. In Skull and Bones, players take command of a ship during the golden age of piracy. An open world tactical game that offers players a single player campaign in the Indian Ocean or PvP with other players. Many ships should be available, provided the title doesn’t change too much between the images revealed in the past and the “new vision” the studio sees for its development.

After several postponements, Skull and Bones could be released on consoles and PCs between April 2021 and March 2022.

Gotham knight

From Warner Bros. Studios. Games Montreal, Gotham Knights offers an adventure that’s a little different from Rocksteady’s productions. No Batman on the horizon but his acolytes: Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin and Red Hood. A quartet that will develop into a Gotham inspired by comics, animated series, films, and other TV series. The story will be shared among all characters when the gameplay is redesigned for collaboration.

Gotham Knights is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X | this year S, PS4, Xbox One and PC released.

Biomutant

Biomutant is due to be released in 2018 and has been pushed back repeatedly. But the Swedish studio Experiment 101 recently assured that the game is still alive and, most importantly, will be ready soon. Although no specific release date has been set, Biomutant could well be released in 2020. The studio is working to enhance its colorful post-apocalyptic open world which is emerging into a landmark title whose gameplay may have been. sighted several times. There, players can restructure their creature’s DNA to change their skills and appearance, but also visit this fascinating world through various modes of transport.

Biomutant could be released to consoles and PC in 2020.

STATE OF DESTROY 3

After a state of decay 2 in 2018, the zombie survival saga is set to make a comeback this year. State of Decay 3 was officially released last year and could land this year even if Undead Labs’ studio has not yet confirmed that release. A title that will once again plunge players into a terrible world full of zombies. The player must fight or avoid them in order to save other survivors and collect resources. An expected survival game with a fascinating universe to be revealed in more detail in the future.

State of Decay 3 may be released on PC and Xbox Series S / X in 2021.