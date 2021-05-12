Here are some beautiful LEGO sets inspired by the best Netflix series

You don’t have to draw a picture, you all know the principle of LEGOs: your creative imagination is at the service of the bricks and your wildest dreams. If that’s not enough, there are hundreds and hundreds of different packages inspired by iconic licenses like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and DC Comics. It’s even more convenient to proudly hold a fictional universe on a shelf.

However, this still does not satisfy the thirst of some who are still imagining and yet other LEGO sets from other sources of inspiration. And what could be nicer than Netflix, one of those inexhaustible sources of fantasy galore!

So the website TheToyZone has partnered with several digital artists to recreate certain memorable scenes from the original Netflix series in a LEGO version.

This way we can rediscover the characters and settings of The Witcher, The Lady’s Game or even the New Adventures of Sabrina in a lot more yellow and geometry. These creations were made possible by Studio 2.0 software, to which the developers transferred an entire library of LEGO effects and bricks. Everything was then fine-tuned with other 3D software so that these sets appear realistic.

Since it wouldn’t be fun to settle for with them, TheToyZone also went to the trouble of calculating the exact price for each set in case they happened to be released, like the set from Strangers Things. The least we can say is that the estimate goes a long way (some parts cost almost $ 1000 due to their rarity).

Without further ado, let’s let you discover the result:

# 1: The Witcher, episode “Banquets, Bastards, and Funerals”

Different types of bricks: 131

Number of items: 1,832

Set cost: $ 680.80 / € 563.09

# 2: The Bridgertons Chronicle, episode “A Diamond of the Most Beautiful Water”

Different types of bricks: 81

Number of rooms: 2 142

Set cost: $ 464.85 / € 384.72

# 3: The New Adventures of Sabrina, Episode “A Christmas Tale”

Different types of bricks: 167

Number of pieces: 933

Set cost: $ 287.30 / € 237.78

# 4: Cobra Kai, episode “King Cobra”

Different types of bricks: 167

Number of pieces: 933

Set cost: $ 125.85 / € 104.16

# 5: In the Kingdom of the Wild, Episode “Playing With Fire”

Different types of bricks: 142

Number of parts: 1,380

Set cost: $ 839.92 / € 605.13

# 6: The Crown, episode “Protector of the Queen”

Different types of bricks: 122

Number of items: 2 921

Set cost: $ 989.79 / € 819.17

# 7: The Lady’s Game, episode “Double Pawns”

Different types of bricks: 19th century

Number of rooms: 214

Set cost: $ 76.62 / € 63.41

# 8: Russian doll, episode “Nothing is easy in this world”

Different types of bricks: 72

Number of pieces: 407

Set cost: $ 53.04 / € 43.90