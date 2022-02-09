Here are all the announcements of the first Nintendo Direct 2022

This Wednesday, February 9, Big N broadcast its first Nintendo Direct of 2022, the first since October 2021. The Japanese company has taken stock of the releases expected for the first half of this new year.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Nintendo is therefore launching its conference with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, scheduled for June 26, 2022. This new and unique game will take place in the universe of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which will be released in 2019 for Nintendo Switch.

Nobody’s heaven

After porting The Witcher 3 and the first Dark Souls, the Nintendo Switch welcomes a bold new port: that of No Man’s Sky, released in 2016. Planned for the summer of 2022.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer

Fans of the world’s most famous plumber and soccer player have reason to rejoice with the announcement of Marion Strikers: Battle League Football, scheduled for June 10, 2022.

Splatoon 3: Salmon Run Next Wave

Nintendo is continuing with Splatoon 3: Salmon Run Next Wave, which is slated for summer 2022. The trailer is absolutely insane and should delight fans of the license.

Front Mission 1st: Remake

Classic strategy games, Front Mission 1st is remastered for Nintendo Switch. The Square Enix game will be released this summer!

Disney Speed ​​Storm

Who doesn’t dream of a Disney-style Mario Kart? Good news because Disney Speedstorm is coming to Nintendo Switch soon. It is free to play.

Star Wars – The Unleashed Force

Daring new port for the Nintendo Switch that offers Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The game will be released on April 20th.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Three Assassin’s Creed games are coming to Nintendo Switch on February 17, to the delight of fans of the license.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Chrono Cross offers a remaster for Nintendo Switch. This classic J-RPG and its amazing soundtrack will be released on April 7th, 2022.

Kirby and the forgotten world

Nintendo’s famous pink creature will be the hero of a new 3D adventure. The trailer promises an already indispensable opus! Scheduled for March 25, 2022, it could well be one of Nintendo’s bestsellers of the year.

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterwork

In any case, Nintendo has decided to spoil its fans with the entire Kingdom Hearts saga that merges the universe of Final Fantasy with that of Disney animated classics. The games are available via the cloud.

Portal: Cubic Collection

Another classic video game ported to Nintendo Switch, the two portal games will land on the console later this year, with no further details on the release date.

earthbound

Super NES classics Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings are both coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Following the success of Wii Sports, here is Nintendo Switch Sports, coming April 29, 2022 on the new Big N console. Play badminton, volleyball, tennis, soccer, fencing, golf. Beautiful evenings in perspective!

Mario Kart 8 deluxe

Rumor has it that Nintendo will show Mario Kart 9 during the Nintendo Direct. Finally, 48 tracks inspired by previous Mario Kart games will land in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe by 2023.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Fans of The Legend of Zelda were hoping for news from Breath of the Wild 2, which is still slated for 2022. Instead, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 served as “one more thing” for this Nintendo Direct. The game will be released in September 2022.