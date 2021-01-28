Here are 231 great reasons to sign up now that the catalog has adult content

Disney + fans, new adult content is coming in less than a month now and should meet your expectations. In fact, 231 films are already planned for the program, so many good reasons to register! We will update you immediately.

The star section of the Disney + catalog

From February 23rd, the Disney + platform invites you to discover a new section of its catalog. This new adult universe, soberly called the Star, will complement the other five that already exist (namely Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geography).

As you know, Star has a lot more adult content with a wide selection of movies and series from the catalogs of FX, Disney Television Studios, 20th Century Studios, Touchstone, and 20th Television. However, this additional service is not free as it increases the price of your subscription by two euros more per month (which increases to 8.99 euros).

The list of 231 films to appear on Star, Disney + ‘s adult content

Without further ado, here is the full list of the 231 movies that will be released in the adult section of Disney + entitled “Star”:

1) 28 days later

2) 3 billboards, The Vengeance Panels

3) 35 hours is already too much

4) 500 days together

5) 58 minutes to live

6) 6 days, 7 nights

7) 60 seconds flat

8) On board Darjeeling Limited

9) Open the grave

10) With fake

11) Absolutely fabulous, the movie

12) Zero-Zero Agent

13) Air Force One

14) Alien 3

15) Alien 4: The Resurrection

16) Alien vs. Predator

17) Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

18) Alien, the eighth passenger

19) Alien: Bund

20) Aliens returning

21) Anna and Faith

22) Another earth

23) arachnophobia

24) Always with me

25) Australia

26) unwilling babysitter

27) Bad company

28) Bangkok, one way

29) Nice

30) Big problem

31) black swan

32) Borat, culture class on America for the benefit of the glorious Kazakh nation

33) Boys don’t cry

34) Broken Arrow

35) brown sugar

36) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

37) Casanova

38) war horse

39) clones

40) Club Dread

41) cocktail

42) Cocoon, the return

43) confetti

44) Corky Romano

45) curfew

46) coyote girl

47) Crazy Night

48) Crazy / Beautiful

49) Damien: Omen II

50) Dark water

51) Deadpool

52) already seen

53) last dance

54) nominated to die

55) Die Hard: Beautiful Day to Die for

56) Die Hard 4: Return to Hell

57) Dom Hemingway

58) Downhill

59) Dragonball Evolution

60) Deadly Duo

61) Her name is Ruby

62) enemy

63) Public enemy

64) family spirit

65) Exodus: gods and kings

66) Fashion Sacrifice

67) flight plan

68) Crazy About Irene

69) French connection

70) From hell

71) garage days

72) Garden State

73) Gentlemen Broncos

74) Good morning Vietnam

75) Goodbye Christopher Robin

76) Treason

77) High fidelity

78) Hitchcock

79) Hitman: Agent 47

80) Hope Springs

81) I love you, Beth Cooper

82) Me, robot

83) In her shoes

84) Independence Day

85) Independence Day: Resurgence

86) Indian Palace: Royal Suite

87) Jennifer’s body

88) adult games

89) joy

90) Just married (or almost)

91) Just married, no sex!

92) Kingdom Come

93) Kingsman: The Golden Circle

94) Kingsman: Secret Service

95) The singer and the billionaire

96) The witch hunt

97) The hill has eyes

98) The color of feelings

99) La Cousine Bette

100) The dark side of Margo

101) The Tenenbaum family

102) The pastor’s wife

103) Devil’s Throat

104) War of the Fathers

105) The red line

106) League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

107) Hand on the cradle

108) The Curse

109) The fly

110) Planet of the Apes (1968)

111) Planet of the Apes (2001)

112) Planet of the Apes: Domination

113) Planet of the Apes: The Confrontation

114) Planet of the Apes: The Origins

115) The proposal

116) Walter Mitty’s dream life

117) The Book Thief

118) lady killer

119) extra big love

120) Love can’t be bought!

121) The 13th warrior

122) The pretty child

123) Gift from Heaven

124) The Circle of Missing Poets

125) Murder on the Orient Express

126) The last king of Scotland

127) The devil wears Prada

128) The Nile Diamond

129) Divorce

130) The day after

131) The day the earth stood still

132) The labyrinth

133) The Labyrinth: The Scorched Earth

134) The Labyrinth: The Deadly Cure

135) Father of the Bride

136) The Weight of Shame

137) Bridge of Spies

138) King Arthur

139) The Secret of Lily Owens

140) The village

141) Wings of Hell

142) The Adventures of Jack Burton in the Clutches of the Mandarin

143) Spy next door

144) Escape from the Planet of the Apes

145) Nights with my enemy

146) Les Trois Corniauds

147) The three refugees

148) Most Dangerous Man in the World

149) Little Miss Sunshine

150) Pi’s Odyssey

151) Logan

152) Far from the maddening crowd

153) Looking for Richard

154) love and play

155) Lucy in heaven

156) Mary at all costs

157) Max Payne

158) Melinda and Melinda

159) Mr. G.

160) Mistress America

161) Moulin Rouge

162) My cousin Rachel

163) Mystery, Alaska

164) New York Taxi

165) Notoriously BIG

166) Where are the men?

167) Break and Enter

168) Pathfinder – Warrior’s Blood

169) Pearl Harbor

170) Personal and Confidential

171) phenomena

172) Phone game

173) Crystal Trap

174) for a woman’s love

175) Chase

176) powder

177) predator

178) Predator 2

179) Pretty woman

180) Primeval times

181) when the night comes

182) Nothing to Lose

183) Robin Hood

184) skirt

185) Romeo + Juliet

186) lipstick and gun

187) Separate lies

188) Alone on Mars

189) Sex Guide (Animal Attraction)

190) characters

191) snake eyes

192) speed

193) Speed ​​2: On the way to danger

194) Spy

195) Spaceship Soldiers

196) heater

197) Super Troopers

198) Similarities

199) The friend: Why him?

200) The Closer You Get (Irish Seduction)

201) The door

202) The Grand Budapest Hotel

203) The Navy

204) The Rocky Horror Picture Show

205) The meetings

206) Tina

207) Titan AE

208) Titanic

209) Gravestone

210) Don’t touch my periscope

211) Triple Alliance

212) Enough is enough!

213) A scream in the ocean

214) A great year

215) One day in hell

216) glow in the night

217) USS Alabama

218) Veronica Guerin

219) Neighbors of the third kind

220) flip flop

221) waitress

222) Awakening Life

223) Walk the line

224) Waterboy

225) Wild

226) Wild Generation

227) Working girl

228) The X files, the movie

229) X-Files: regeneration

230) Zardoz

231) 28 weeks later