Here are 231 great reasons to sign up now that the catalog has adult content
Disney + fans, new adult content is coming in less than a month now and should meet your expectations. In fact, 231 films are already planned for the program, so many good reasons to register! We will update you immediately.
The star section of the Disney + catalog
From February 23rd, the Disney + platform invites you to discover a new section of its catalog. This new adult universe, soberly called the Star, will complement the other five that already exist (namely Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geography).
As you know, Star has a lot more adult content with a wide selection of movies and series from the catalogs of FX, Disney Television Studios, 20th Century Studios, Touchstone, and 20th Television. However, this additional service is not free as it increases the price of your subscription by two euros more per month (which increases to 8.99 euros).
The list of 231 films to appear on Star, Disney + ‘s adult content
Without further ado, here is the full list of the 231 movies that will be released in the adult section of Disney + entitled “Star”:
1) 28 days later
2) 3 billboards, The Vengeance Panels
3) 35 hours is already too much
4) 500 days together
5) 58 minutes to live
6) 6 days, 7 nights
7) 60 seconds flat
8) On board Darjeeling Limited
9) Open the grave
10) With fake
11) Absolutely fabulous, the movie
12) Zero-Zero Agent
13) Air Force One
14) Alien 3
15) Alien 4: The Resurrection
16) Alien vs. Predator
17) Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
18) Alien, the eighth passenger
19) Alien: Bund
20) Aliens returning
21) Anna and Faith
22) Another earth
23) arachnophobia
24) Always with me
25) Australia
26) unwilling babysitter
27) Bad company
28) Bangkok, one way
29) Nice
30) Big problem
31) black swan
32) Borat, culture class on America for the benefit of the glorious Kazakh nation
33) Boys don’t cry
34) Broken Arrow
35) brown sugar
36) Buffy the Vampire Slayer
37) Casanova
38) war horse
39) clones
40) Club Dread
41) cocktail
42) Cocoon, the return
43) confetti
44) Corky Romano
45) curfew
46) coyote girl
47) Crazy Night
48) Crazy / Beautiful
49) Damien: Omen II
50) Dark water
51) Deadpool
52) already seen
53) last dance
54) nominated to die
55) Die Hard: Beautiful Day to Die for
56) Die Hard 4: Return to Hell
57) Dom Hemingway
58) Downhill
59) Dragonball Evolution
60) Deadly Duo
61) Her name is Ruby
62) enemy
63) Public enemy
64) family spirit
65) Exodus: gods and kings
66) Fashion Sacrifice
67) flight plan
68) Crazy About Irene
69) French connection
70) From hell
71) garage days
72) Garden State
73) Gentlemen Broncos
74) Good morning Vietnam
75) Goodbye Christopher Robin
76) Treason
77) High fidelity
78) Hitchcock
79) Hitman: Agent 47
80) Hope Springs
81) I love you, Beth Cooper
82) Me, robot
83) In her shoes
84) Independence Day
85) Independence Day: Resurgence
86) Indian Palace: Royal Suite
87) Jennifer’s body
88) adult games
89) joy
90) Just married (or almost)
91) Just married, no sex!
92) Kingdom Come
93) Kingsman: The Golden Circle
94) Kingsman: Secret Service
95) The singer and the billionaire
96) The witch hunt
97) The hill has eyes
98) The color of feelings
99) La Cousine Bette
100) The dark side of Margo
101) The Tenenbaum family
102) The pastor’s wife
103) Devil’s Throat
104) War of the Fathers
105) The red line
106) League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
107) Hand on the cradle
108) The Curse
109) The fly
110) Planet of the Apes (1968)
111) Planet of the Apes (2001)
112) Planet of the Apes: Domination
113) Planet of the Apes: The Confrontation
114) Planet of the Apes: The Origins
115) The proposal
116) Walter Mitty’s dream life
117) The Book Thief
118) lady killer
119) extra big love
120) Love can’t be bought!
121) The 13th warrior
122) The pretty child
123) Gift from Heaven
124) The Circle of Missing Poets
125) Murder on the Orient Express
126) The last king of Scotland
127) The devil wears Prada
128) The Nile Diamond
129) Divorce
130) The day after
131) The day the earth stood still
132) The labyrinth
133) The Labyrinth: The Scorched Earth
134) The Labyrinth: The Deadly Cure
135) Father of the Bride
136) The Weight of Shame
137) Bridge of Spies
138) King Arthur
139) The Secret of Lily Owens
140) The village
141) Wings of Hell
142) The Adventures of Jack Burton in the Clutches of the Mandarin
143) Spy next door
144) Escape from the Planet of the Apes
145) Nights with my enemy
146) Les Trois Corniauds
147) The three refugees
148) Most Dangerous Man in the World
149) Little Miss Sunshine
150) Pi’s Odyssey
151) Logan
152) Far from the maddening crowd
153) Looking for Richard
154) love and play
155) Lucy in heaven
156) Mary at all costs
157) Max Payne
158) Melinda and Melinda
159) Mr. G.
160) Mistress America
161) Moulin Rouge
162) My cousin Rachel
163) Mystery, Alaska
164) New York Taxi
165) Notoriously BIG
166) Where are the men?
167) Break and Enter
168) Pathfinder – Warrior’s Blood
169) Pearl Harbor
170) Personal and Confidential
171) phenomena
172) Phone game
173) Crystal Trap
174) for a woman’s love
175) Chase
176) powder
177) predator
178) Predator 2
179) Pretty woman
180) Primeval times
181) when the night comes
182) Nothing to Lose
183) Robin Hood
184) skirt
185) Romeo + Juliet
186) lipstick and gun
187) Separate lies
188) Alone on Mars
189) Sex Guide (Animal Attraction)
190) characters
191) snake eyes
192) speed
193) Speed 2: On the way to danger
194) Spy
195) Spaceship Soldiers
196) heater
197) Super Troopers
198) Similarities
199) The friend: Why him?
200) The Closer You Get (Irish Seduction)
201) The door
202) The Grand Budapest Hotel
203) The Navy
204) The Rocky Horror Picture Show
205) The meetings
206) Tina
207) Titan AE
208) Titanic
209) Gravestone
210) Don’t touch my periscope
211) Triple Alliance
212) Enough is enough!
213) A scream in the ocean
214) A great year
215) One day in hell
216) glow in the night
217) USS Alabama
218) Veronica Guerin
219) Neighbors of the third kind
220) flip flop
221) waitress
222) Awakening Life
223) Walk the line
224) Waterboy
225) Wild
226) Wild Generation
227) Working girl
228) The X files, the movie
229) X-Files: regeneration
230) Zardoz
231) 28 weeks later