Herbal Supplements Market Worth US$ 110.26 billion – UnivDatos Industry Analysis- by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

As per the research report, Global Herbal Supplements Market was valued at US$ 70.42 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 110.26 billion by 2026 displaying elevated CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2020-2026). Herbal supplements are dietary supplements made from plants or portions of plants that are used for medical or therapeutic purposes. Photomedicine refers to herbal supplements that are used to avoid and treat a variety of diseases and illnesses. Plants have been used for herbal purposes for thousands of years, and these supplements act as safe alternatives to hormone replacement therapy. Natural approaches to enhance prostate health, cognitive function and brain health, and connective and joint tissue health are all available. Tablets, capsules, soft gels, gel caps, and powders are also examples of liquids or solids. Increasing worries about the dangers of synthetically derived nutraceuticals are expected to boost demand for herbal supplements. Increased spending on health and wellness, as well as increasing disposable income levels, are expected to boost demand for herbal supplements globally, particularly in emerging economies. Consumers’ preference for herbal products over luxury items is also increasing dramatically. Herbal extracts aid in the maintenance of cholesterol levels, the regulation of the digestive tract, and stress reduction. As a result, rising public understanding of the health benefits of these goods is projected to drive demand growth.

List of common herbal supplements and their uses

Aloe Vera: used topically for burns, psoriasis and osteoarthritis. Used in the oral form for digestive issues such as gastritis or constipation.

Black cohosh: used to treat hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and menopausal symptoms.

Chamomile: used to treat sleeplessness, anxiety, upset stomach, gas and diarrhea. It is also used topically for skin conditions. Caution in people with ragweed allergy.

Echinacea: used to fight cold and flu symptoms.

Flaxseed: used to lower cholesterol. Good source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Ginko: used to treat memory problems and tinnitus (ringing in the ears). It can be used along with the antidepressant selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) to enhance sex drive and sexual performance in people who have side effects with antidepressant medications. Caution in people taking blood thinners.

Peppermint oil: used to treat digestion problems such as nausea, indigestion, stomach problems and bowel conditions.

Soy: used to treat menopausal symptoms, memory problems and high cholesterol levels. Organic, whole soy food is preferable to soy supplements and processed soy foods like soy hot dogs.

John’s Wort: used to treat depression, anxiety and sleep disorders. NOTE: This herb has many other drug and herb interactions. Consult your healthcare provider before starting this supplement

Tea tree oil: used topically to treat several conditions including, acne, athlete’s foot, nail fungus, wounds, infections, lice, oral yeast infection (thrush), cold sores and dandruff.

“Amongst Source, herbal supplements extracted from Roots dominated the market in 2019, with 42.1% share”

The global herbal supplement market is divided into leaves, stems, bark, and seeds, according to the source. Herbal supplements have become more common as a result of the many health benefits that natural products provide. Individuals who take these herbal supplements would be nutritionally enriched. In 2019, herbal supplements derived from roots led the market. Herbal supplements made from Leaves, on the other hand, are projected to rise at the fastest pace, with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2026.

“Herbal supplements are majorly consumed in the form of Capsules”

The global herbal supplement market is divided into tablets, pills, milk, powder & granules based on formulations. Herbal extracts aid in the maintenance of cholesterol levels, the regulation of the digestive tract, and stress reduction. As a result, rising public understanding of the health benefits of these goods is projected to drive demand growth. Capsules are the most common type of herbal supplementation. By 2026, the market is forecast to bring in US$ 35.71 billion in sales.

“Pharmaceutical’s sector is the largest industrial user of herbal supplements product, followed by F&B and personal care segment”

The global herbal supplement market is divided into three categories based on application: food & drinks, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry’s herbal supplement market has been fuelled by a growing preference for natural supplements, increased health literacy, and increased spending on health and wellness. In 2019, the division brought in US$ 33.74 billion in sales. Furthermore, the Personal Care segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate of 7.2 percent over the forecast era.

“Amongst end-users, Adult women dominated the consumption of herbal supplement”

The global herbal supplement market is divided into adult women, adult men, paediatric, and baby boomers based on end-user. One of the main factors driving demand for herbal supplements among adult women is a growing preference for natural products during pregnancy, owing to increased understanding of the medicinal properties of herbal supplements. The elderly demographic, on the other hand, would help the Baby Boomers end-user segment rise at the fastest rate of 7.4% over the study period.

“In 2019, herbal supplements were majorly sold through Drug Stores, followed by online channel”

The global herbal supplement market is divided into herbal retailers, grocery shops, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and online outlets based on the distribution path. Due to cost-effectiveness and greater accessibility, e-commerce sites have surpassed traditional delivery systems in terms of ease of availability for purchasing herbal supplements, resulting in the highest growth over the studied timeframe.

“Asia-Pacific dominated the global herbal supplements market in 2019, with 38.9% share”

For a deep dive study of the sector, comprehensive country-level analysis was performed for major regions/countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World. According to the World Health Organization, 80 percent of the population of certain Asian countries uses herbal medicine for health reasons. The Asia Pacific herbal supplements market has benefited greatly from rising health consciousness about diet, rising mental illnesses, and rising sedentary lifestyles.

