Her Tesla is stolen, she uses the app to turn thieves into a nightmare

Welcome to 2020 where, thanks to your smartphone, you can now stop your vehicle from being stolen. You can’t stop the progress!

The break of the century … or not

This is the insane story of Annabelle Brett, a radio presenter in Canberra, Australia who, while on her way to work, received a warning on her phone that her car alarm had gone off. In fact, thieves tried to leave with his Tesla Model 3.

While the disappearance of the car was confirmed by a friend who had visited the construction site, Annabelle Brett began exposing the thugs to a nightmare while waiting for the police to arrive. To slow down her progress, she used the Tesla application on her phone, connected to her vehicle and slowed the car down, opened the windows, sounded the horn … a very bad day at work for the thieves I probably have no such adventure expected. Filmed by CCTV cameras, they left the vehicle before jumping into another car.

And since the accident never happened alone during their escape, one of the thieves also forgot his driver’s license in the Australian’s car. A vital element for the police in enabling them to arrest suspects. When released from jail, the thugs will surely think twice before attacking a Tesla Model 3, and they will surely advocate stealing a Fiat Panda … it’s less risky.