Her family has been harassed, the YouTuberin grumbles

The Youtuber Léna Mahfouf, known as “Léna Situations”, recently found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy that led the young woman to speak on the YouTube platform. We take stock of this controversy that arose a few days ago and has not only increased significantly in social networks, but also outside of it.

The controversy on the internet

Friday, August 20, 2020, Youtuber Léna Situations found herself on Twitter Trends after many people criticized her for still presenting herself as the “girl of the people” despite her growing influence on YouTube. Additionally, some have taken over the music we hear in the introduction of the fifth season of the popular August Vlogs, music where we hear the words “I got no money.”

The YouTuber has always been true to herself, her naturalness and her personal slogan “+ = +” (understand: the positive attracts the positive). Léna Situations has seen a meteoric rise since its inception, accumulating odd jobs at a young age to help finance her studies, as she explains in several of her videos. If her success is mainly due to her daily happiness and years of work (Léna Mahfouf actually tries to make each of her videos from A to Z), then several internet users have pointed out that from now on she can no longer identify with a young girl precarious conditions, and that it has to end its discourse on the achievement society. Here are a few tweets accusing the Youtuber of having economic problems when she manages to make a living on YouTube:

Personally, I keep looking at Lena Situations, but she really has to stop talking about meritocracy because it’s dangerous and she stops playing a popular girl character to still be relatable

August 19, 2021

It really makes me squeeze the way Lena tries to make us believe that she is like us when she’s broke ?? how ok you have money i don’t care but don’t come make us believe you are like us please she is not a little student

August 18, 2021

Léna situations after placing “I got no money” in his intro pic.twitter.com/q9GLaVtfaj

August 20, 2021

Lena situations: I have no money

Léna situations too: pic.twitter.com/Dt0jyfQ5ET

August 20, 2021

Conversely, fans of Léna Situations have largely defended her on social networks, which has sparked a wave of benevolence and empathy towards the young woman:

rather stick pcq in the sauce of problematic people this wave of hatred for lena is simply incomprehensible, you are pathetic #LenaSituations

August 20, 2021

And the last thing you say is that #LenaSituations is decoupled from life, I don’t know what, we’re talking about your “influencers” who do nothing except tiktok or product placement?

On the other hand, Lena, who takes out a book that creates a handbag, you grab her wig …

August 20, 2021

you break the poofballs with lena situations, whatever she does, she will always shed the piss? The girl is deeply scared and when she sees your meanness she is certainly in full panic, but it’s because she has money, isn’t it?

August 19, 2021

The “+ = +” really helped me, and yet I’m not in the same situation as Lena. If you are unable to understand the message and take responsibility for it, it is not your fault … I don’t see where the hypocrisy is? #LenaSituations

August 20, 2021

All I have to say in this story Léna Situations. pic.twitter.com/tA9Ocnlzrw

August 21, 2021

Léna situations she talked about long before she could earn a decent living with the networks, but since the French don’t like people to be successful and lead their best lives, you speak of hypocrisy

August 19, 2021

People really screw things up because her intro says “I have no money” when she’s rich ???

France really is the nation of the damn Seum, you want to see wretched people

August 20, 2021

Léna situations these are the same people who gave her strength that pull her down lol. People support you as long as you are worse off than them, but once you succeed they want to take everything away from you.

August 19, 2021

The controversy has not only swelled on social media, since Léna Mahfouf revealed in her last video that people had gone so far as to get involved with members of their families.

Answer from Léna Situations

In the video below you can find the swear word from Youtubeuse, between 1mn46 and 2mn43. In this part of the video we discover that people have gone so far as to ring the doorbell of the Youtuber to insult their daughter, which is a point of no return for the young woman:

The stalkers also used the phone lines to insult the YouTuber, which in turn is a major invasion of her privacy. This is not the first time the YouTuber has taken the floor to explain the cyber-harassment she is experiencing because of her status, but this time Léna Situations calls for the “holà” to be set in the face of this type of behavior, which is taking time on the aspect of daily harassment, from which his family members are now also affected.

