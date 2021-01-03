Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report- Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology | Epidemiology Forecast to 2029

Cirrhosis is present in 8090% of HCC patients and is crucial in the development of HCC. HCC is more common in men than women, averaging between two to four times as many cases in men than in women (El-Serag and Rudolph, 2007; Altekruse, McGlynn and Reichman, 2009). This could be due to men being more likely to be infected with HBV and HCV, consume alcohol, smoke cigarettes, or have increased iron levels (El-Serag and Rudolph, 2007).

In 2019, the 8MM combined had 259,561 diagnosed incident cases of HCC in both sexes for ages 18 years and older. In 2019, Urban China accounted for the majority of these cases, with 154,032 diagnosed incident cases, while the UK accounted for the fewest cases, with 5,700 cases. epidemiologists forecast the diagnosed incident cases of HCC to increase to 343,761 cases in 2029 in the 8MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 3.24% during the forecast period.

Scope of this Report-

– The Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and the global and historical trends for HCC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China). The report includes the diagnosed incident cases and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of HCC in these markets from 20192029.

– The diagnosed incident cases of HCC are further segmented by sex and age (18 years and older), BCLC Stage (stage A, stage B, stage C, and stage D), Child Pugh stage (Child Pugh stage A, Child Pugh stage B, and Child Pugh stage C), HCC risk factors (HBV, HCV, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD], and alcohol use), cirrhotic and non-cirrhotic HCC, and biomarkers (Alpha-fetoprotein [AFP], >400ng/mL). Additionally, the report includes the all-time diagnosed prevalent cases of HCC by BCLC stage.

– The HCC epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The HCC Epidemiology series will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global HCC market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global HCC market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for HCC therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of HCC by stage at diagnosis, BCLC stage, Child Pugh stage, risk factors and biomarkers.