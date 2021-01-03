Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report- Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology | Epidemiology Forecast to 2029
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a common type of primary liver cancer that arises from the hepatocytes in the liver. HCC has a high mortality rate and accounts for 7590% of all primary liver cancers, making it the third leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide (El-Serag and Rudolph, 2007; Altekruse, McGlynn and Reichman, 2009; Lafaro, Demirjian and Pawlik, 2015; Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 2020). HCC is classified by various staging systems such as the Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer (BCLC) stage and Child Pugh stages. The major risk factors for HCC are hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, and alcohol abuse (Lafaro, Demirjian and Pawlik, 2015).
Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Executive Summary
2.1 Catalyst
2.2 Related Reports
2.3 Upcoming Reports
3 Epidemiology
3.1 Disease Background
3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
3.3 Global and Historical Trends
3.4 Forecast Methodology
3.4.1 Sources
3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
3.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC
3.4.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by BCLC Stage
3.4.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Child Pugh Stage
3.4.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases by HCC Risk Factors
3.4.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Cirrhotic Versus Non-cirrhotic HCC
3.4.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Biomarker AFP
3.4.9 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCC
3.4.10 All-Time Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of BCLC by Stage
3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for HCC, 20192029
3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC
3.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC
3.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC
3.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by BCLC Stage
3.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Child Pugh Stage
3.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Risk Factors
3.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases by Cirrhotic Versus Non-cirrhotic HCC
3.5.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HCC by Biomarker AFP
3.5.9 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCC
3.5.10 All-Time Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCC by BCLC Stage
3.6 Discussion
3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
3.6.2 COVID-19 Impact
3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis
3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis
4 Appendix
4.1 Bibliography
4.2 About the Authors
4.2.1 Epidemiologist
4.2.2 Reviewers
4.2.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology
4.2.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy
