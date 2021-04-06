Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Booming CAGR +3% by 2028| Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Merck and Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Johnson and Johnson Services, CELGENE CORPORATION

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. Hepatocellular carcinoma occurs most often in people with chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis caused by hepatitis B or hepatitis C infection.

The risk of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer, is higher in people with long-term liver diseases. It’s also higher if the liver is scarred by infection with hepatitis B or hepatitis C. Hepatocellular carcinoma is more common in people who drink large amounts of alcohol and who have an accumulation of fat in the liver.

In study, the average time required for an HCC to grow from 1 cm to 2 cm in diameter was 212 days for patients with HBV infection and 328.4 days for patients with HCV infection.

The Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.4%, during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include high incidence rate of liver carcinoma and advancement in new treatment options.

Key Players:

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Merck and Co

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie

Johnson and Johnson Services

CELGENE CORPORATION

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Hepatocellular Carcinoma market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report Segment: by diagnosis

Blood tests to measure liver function

Imaging tests, such as CT and MRI

Liver biopsy

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report Segment: by treatment

Surgery

Liver transplant surgery

Destroying cancer cells with heat or cold

Delivering chemotherapy or radiation directly to cancer cells

Radiation therapy

Targeted drug therapy

Immunotherapy

Clinical trials

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report Segment: by end user

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Hepatocellular Carcinoma is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

