Heparin Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Asia-Pacific heparin market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Heparin Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Mylan N.V., Aspen Holdings, Changzhaou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co., ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LEO Pharma A/S, Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, OPOCRIN S.P.A, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Yino Pharma Limited, and among others

Heparin is medication is used to prevent and treat blood clots. It is used to treat blood clotting disorders. It is also used to prevent blood clots after surgery, during blood transfusions, dialysis, and blood samples. It helps in smooth blood flowing by releasing anti-clotting protein. It is known as an anticoagulant. It is also used in diagnose and treatment of disseminated intravascular coagulation, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and arterial thromboembolism. It cannot dissolve blood clots but only prevent the clots from becoming larger and causing more serious problems. Heparin is an animal-derived product, derived from mucosal tissues of slaughtered meat animals.

Heparin is used for Diagnosis of heart attacks and unstable angina, Inhibition of cancer, metabolic disorders, and hepatitis, as an anti-inflammatory drug in injuries as Anti-Coagulants in blood sampling.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Heparin Market

Asia-Pacific heparin market is segmented into fourteen notable segments which are product type, mode of administration, source, ingredients, availability, treatment, application, therapeutics, strength, brands, type, container, packaging, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) and ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH)

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into oral administration and parenteral administration

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bovine and porcine

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into sodium and calcium and others

On the basis of availability, the market is segmented into raw, and processed

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, arterial thromboembolism and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pre-surgical procedures, post-surgical procedures, kidney dialysis, diagnostic tests and others

On the basis of therapeutics, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, respiratory, oncology, nephrology, CNS and others

On the basis of strength, the market is segmented into 10 unit, 100 unit, 1000 unit, 5000 unit, 10000 unit, 25000 unit and others

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into generics and brands

On the basis of container, the market is segmented into bottles, bags, vials and others

On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into glass and plastic

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare, ambulatory surgical centers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy & drug store, online pharmacy and others

Recent Developments:

In 2019 Aspen Holding has transferred manufactures of Fraxiparine and Mono-embolex vials to Port Elizabeth site. Transfer of Mono-embolex prefilled syringes to its Notre Dame de Bondeville site. The main purpose of this transfer is to enhance the production capacity.

In May 2018, Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co.,Ltd., a leading biochemical maker of polysaccharides and enzyme drugs has initiated the construction on phase two of its pharmaceuticals production. The company invested USD 146 million for the production of 200 million tablets and 60 million injections as well as making molecular diagnosis. This investment will help the company in expanding its business for the treatment of critical illness like cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

In 2015 Hebei changshan biochemical pharmaceutical co. Ltd. attained 2015 CPHI Shanghai in China. CPHI is the most comprehensive pharmaceutical exhibition in Asia it provides information of market trends and technical innovations in the entire industry. The main purpose of this conference is to highlight the product and expand the business.

